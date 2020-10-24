Wait is over: Listen to Ariana Grande's new single, 'Positions,' from anxiously awaited sixth album

Ariana Grande is done teasing us.

After much talk about new music, she delivered on Friday with the single "Positions." A new album, the name of which has yet to be released, is expected to follow next week, according to a countdown clock on her website that ends on Oct. 30. It will be the pop star's sixth.

Grande didn't stop surprising fans. She followed up her new single by sharing a photo of her album's track list Saturday. The photo shows a total of 14 songs with some features from The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign.

Grande took to Twitter on Oct. 14 to promote the upcoming releases, writing, "i can’t wait to give u my album this month." The announcement sent Arianators into a frenzy.

Ironically or not, the "Positions" video, set in Grande's version of a remarkably diverse White House, dropped just a few hours after the final presidential debate before the Nov. 3 election.

The singer goes back and forth between official events and the Oval Office, then to the kitchen and back, the lyrics following along: "Switching my positions for you / Cookin' the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom / I'm in the Olympics way I'm jumping through hoops / knowing my love infinite /nothing I wouldn't do, that I won't do / Perfect."

After 30 minutes, it already had nearly half a million views on YouTube.

While fans have waited longer than they would've liked, it's not as if Grande, 27, hasn't been busy this year.

She teamed with Lady Gaga for the super-catchy "Rain On Me," which came out May 22. "I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive / Rain on me, rain, rain," they sang.

"Rain On Me" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also snagged multiple awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, including song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography.

More: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande join forces on upbeat video, song 'Rain On Me' that will make you want to dance

Also in May, she teamed with Justin Bieber for "Stuck With U," a duet saluting first responders working on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus. It won the best music video from home category at the VMAs.

Grande's most recent album, "Thank U, Next," hit stores Feb. 8, 2019. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's album charts and earned her five Grammy nominations. The album followed a tough year for the pop singer, which included the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and a break-up with her then-fiance, Pete Davidson. All this happened while she was seeking therapy to process trauma from a 2017 terrorist attack that killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester, England.

Contributing: Sara M. Moniuszko, USA TODAY

Follow Gary Dinges on Twitter @gdinges

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Positions': Ariana Grande drops new single ahead of sixth album