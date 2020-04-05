Wait, Are We Getting a New Episode of 'Tiger King' Next Week?

From Cosmopolitan

It looks like Netflix might be releasing another episode of Tiger King next week.

Jeff Lowe, who was featured in the series, shared the news.

So now that many of us find ourselves with a lot of extra time on our hands (ya know, cause we can't leave the house and all), it seems like everyone and their mom has been watching Netflix's new documentary series Tiger King, which is truly a wild ride.

And for those of us who are fans (which doesn't include Carole Baskin, who said she was "disappointed" in the show and called it "salacious"), it looks like we might be in for a treat—Netflix could be adding another episode shortly. While recording a video for Cameo (lol), Tiger King star Jeff Lowe, aka the guy who took over ownership of Joe Exotic's animal park, shared that there's going to be a new episode dropping next week. He said, "Netflix is adding one more episode, will be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow."

But if one more episode still doesn't feel like enough extra Joe Exotic content for you, know that there are also murmurs about a second season. Showrunner Rebecca Chaiklin recently told EW, "I mean, yes, we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years."

So basically, keep your fingers crossed, people!

