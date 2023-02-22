The Wait is Finally Over, CRYPT Token to be Launched on Ethereum Blockchain

Crypter

The crypto social media platform, Crypter will launch its token on February 24, 2023, on the Ethereum Blockchain after its private and presale success.

METRO, PHILIPPINES, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using social media is a great way to spend leisure time. According to statistics the daily average screen time in the world has increased by 50 minutes since 2013 to 6 hours 58 minutes. This increase in screen time is primarily due to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. These social media platforms have recently been amalgamated with the ever-growing crypto sector. The merging of these two has not only revolutionized the crypto sector but also furthered the usage of social media platforms to new levels.

A Quick Look at Crypter

Crypter is an innovative cryptocurrency project that brings together social media platforms into the crypto sphere. Not only this but Crypter exploited the hobby of the masses to create great earning opportunities. It allows users to earn through the mere act of scrolling these sublime social media platforms.

A Memorable Launch on Binance Smart Chain in 2021

The advent of Crypter in 2021 was a memorable time for investors throughout the globe. Crypter token offered to the general population through private and presales skyrocketed, turning them rich within the blink of an eye. The disbursal of great BUSD rewards among investors was another reason why investors of this currency become rich in no time.

Current Market Capitalization and Number of Users on Binance Smart Chain

The project has witnessed an all-time high market capitalization of $58 million and nearly 15,000 users hold this promising currency in their wallets.

Time for a Change

As of today, influxes of investors are allured toward meme coins. Crypter aims to put an end to this tradition. The project was founded with the object of providing an investment that has the best interest of investors and the average person feels secure about investing in it. Crypter aspires to reach the same heights as meme coin through the provision of live utilities.

Not Just an Average Social Media Platform

Cryptocurrencies are being widely used by a number of people, businesses, and companies. However, the absence of a social media platform where crypto enthusiasts from around the globe can interact is seriously limiting the growth of this sector. The arrival of Crypter puts an end to this problem. Crypter is a sublime social media platform that was devised exclusively for crypto adorers. Visit Crypter’s social media platform at https://crypter.com.

Crypter Pay

The project has introduced Crypter Pay, a state-of-the-art online payment channel for businesses and corporations throughout the world. Companies that use Cryptocurrencies as a form of payment can make the most out of Crypter Pay. Businesses using this exhilarating payment solution do not have to worry about the volatility of the market with the solutions that it offers. Users can easily convert their tokens to fiat currency and have them cashed.

A Revolutionary NFT Marketplace

The NFT marketplace of Crypter instantly went live after the firm was launched. It provides exciting opportunities for both traders and investors of digital assets. Traders enjoy low transaction fees on NFTs. Creators on the other hand can benefit from the passive earning opportunity and incentives that the project has to offer. By setting up royalties on the NFTs that they have created, an NFT designer can earn a sizable amount on each resale of their creation. NFT creators also do not have to pay gas fees on the NFTs that they have minted. This gas fee will be paid by the user who purchases the NFT.

Chain Quest

Chain Quest is a superlative play-to-earn game that will use Crypter tokens within its ecosystem. Anyone who wishes to take a demo can download the game from the Crypter website.

Crypter Staking

The project offers users high-yielding sources of residual income. By staking CRYPT tokens. The tokens are deposited into liquidity pools and stakers earn USD in return.

Ethereum Launch

The project will launch its CRYPT token on Ethereum on February 24, 2023.

About the Project - Crypter

Crypter is the first-ever social media platform dedicated entirely to crypto enthusiasts. Individuals looking to go big should purchase the CRYPT token that will be available on Ethereum.

Furthermore, potential investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in Crypter can visit the project’s official website, or read the whitepaper for more details.

