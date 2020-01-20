Wahoo partners with Specialized ANGi

Wahoo has made your exploration rides even safer, with its latest update

Wahoo has announced a digital convergence with Specialized that will make solo riding a lot safer.

One of the breakthrough technologies in terms of location crash safety has been the ANGi sensors which Specialized has integrated into some of its helmets.

Acceleration and positioning sensitive electronics calculate when a rider has been involved in a severe crash and will start pinging the incident location, enabling emergency response teams to respond.

ANGi’s sensors have proven to be an excellent redundancy safety technology, especially for those riders who value the mindfulness of riding alone.

If you are a committed gravel bike rider who finds meaning in exploring and tallying the miles on isolated rural routes, there is now the option of adding an additional layer of security to your ANGi sensor safety.

Popular cycling computer brand, Wahoo, has updated the software integration of its Elemnt products to sync with the ANGi sensors in Specialized helmets.

The scope of this feature enrichment means that riders can now use the Specialized Ride App to pair an Elemnt GPS bike computer. Wahoo has confirmed that iOS Smartphones users have immediate access to this new integration, whilst riders with Android devices should expect a roll-out soon.

Why would you want your Elemnt bike computer to also be linked to any ANGi sensor, if you are already riding with a linked Smartphone in your pocket? Manual feature control is the answer.

The ANGi sensor will give any rider time to recover and disable the emergency signalling protocol after a crash if they are not in need of assistance. For many riders, getting to their Smartphone quickly enough, and disabling the function with a gloved hand, might be challenging.

Wahoo’s Elemnt bike computers are much easier to operate post-crash, compared to fiddling with a Smartphone. There is a hard button the on the ELEMNT, which is easy to depress with a gloved hand, giving riders a much easier option of cancelling their ANGi emergency signalling, in the event of a minor crash.