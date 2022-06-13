Wagwan? Street slang to be Britain’s main dialect

Multicultural London English is set to become the dominant version of British English - Neil Hall

Multicultural London English (MLE) could become Britain’s dominant dialect within 100 years, academics have said, as inner-city slang goes mainstream.

The dialect known for terms like “peng” and using “man” as a pronoun emerged among the children of immigrants in the UK’s capital, but the argot of the urban youth could be the future of British English.

MLE is likely to become mainstream in the next 100 years, academics have said, with social media platforms and grime music helping to spread the “multiethnolect” across the UK.

Prof Matt Gardner, a linguistics lecturer at the University of Oxford, said: “Language always changes. We don’t speak in the same way people did in the time of Shakespeare or Chaucer.

“London, being the economic and cultural centre, drives these changes. We have seen that across the last hundred years, and we will see that across the next 100 years.

“What we will likely see is this multiethnolect spread geographically close to London, in the south-east, but also in other major cities, and then outwards from those cultural centres.”

Grime artists like Stormzy have helped spread MLE across Britain - AARON CHOWN/PA

This could lead to slang terms like the greeting “wagwan” (what’s going on), “peng” (good/attractive), “ends” (neighbourhood) and “bare” (very/a lot) becoming common nationwide, along with the use of “man” instead of “I” and “you” or “he”.

This could also mean that dropping aitches becomes a thing of the past, as MLE speakers pronounce the consonant, unlike the Cockney speakers they have largely replaced in working-class areas of London.

Academics have noted that MLE is already being adopted in other cities, as part of linguistic evolution that could see the emergence of a widespread “Multicultural British English”.

Paul Kerswill, the emeritus professor of sociolinguistics at the University of York, said: “It’s a never-ending cycle. Slang and dialects inevitably feed into the mainstream, and become mainstream. We will see Multicultural London English become mainstream in the years ahead.”

Dr Rob Drummond, a linguistics expert at Manchester Metropolitan University, has researched the growth of the MLE in Manchester, as grime artists popularise the dialect, which modern technology has allowed to spread.

He said: “Social media can play a part. Pre-social media, new slang and ways of speaking were spread through face to face contact.

“Now there are far more ways for people to communicate with each other and to share language, and much of it is rapid and immediate. That has to increase the rate at which language spreads, and its reach.”

MLE initially spread among young people in diverse communities whose parents did not speak English as their first language, or spoke patois, with the influence of Jamaican linguistic features on the dialect leading it to be nicknamed “Jafaican” (Jamaican and fake).

While this began as a phenomenon in working-class areas of London, experts have said that as the dialect spreads, it will interact with local accents and produce regional variations of MLE, with further research needed to ascertain how far this process has gone in the UK’s major urban centres.

Linguists have suggested that although Britons may not be saying “peng” in 100 years, as the popularity of slang terms shifts rapidly, the grammar and pronunciation of MLE could be retained and become the norm in a century’s time.

This might include the dropping of prepositions in certain sentences, like “I went shop” rather than “I went to the shop”.

Currently, it is largely used by young people, but experts have said that as this generation ages their linguistic quirks will move away from being a youthful slang to the mainstream English of people in middle age, helping to make it more standardised and socially acceptable.

Academics studying MLE have previously called for schools to be accepting of the youthful dialect, as well as teaching students that more formal forms of English should be used in certain contexts.