Wagner: where to start with his music

Of all composers, Wagner remains the most controversial. No other classical musician arouses such fanaticism, for and against. Almost all of his important works are operas, a form that he reinvented, and the main ones are written in an unbroken span of music. They are also very long.

The music you might recognise

The two best-known pieces of music by Wagner could not be more different. This is worth remembering, since Wagner’s music is sometimes wrongly stereotyped as being merely loud. The Ride of the Valkyries is indeed loud – and warlike, too. Francis Ford Coppola used it to accompany a Vietnam war helicopter attack on a village in Apocalypse Now. The contrast with the quiet bridal chorus from the opera Lohengrin could not be greater. Better known as Here Comes the Bride, Wagner’s tune is used the world over at weddings.

His life …

Richard Wagner was emphatically German. But Germany as we know it today did not exist when he was born in Leipzig in 1813. Wagner was the ninth child of Johanna and (probably) Friedrich Wagner, the Leipzig police registrar, who died that year. Johanna then married Ludwig Geyer, a painter, and the boy was known as Richard Geyer until he was 14. Fatherless sons, uncertain of their identity, would loom large in Wagner’s operas.

The young Wagner secured short-term jobs in several German towns, during which he wrote his earliest operas (rarely performed even today) and married his first wife, Minna Planer. After periods in Riga and Paris, the couple made their home in Dresden, where Wagner had a success with his opera Rienzi, wrote The Flying Dutchman and Tannhäuser, began writing Lohengrin, and became music director for the Saxon court.

A militant supporter of the revolutions of 1848, Wagner was forced to flee to Switzerland the following year. He spent the next decade composing his major mature works, as well as writing extensively. He also had a number of affairs, including with Mathilde Wesendonck, the wife of one of his main benefactors. His marriage broke up and his debts increased. Performances of his operas were rare, with the 1861 Paris premiere of the revised Tannhäuser a notable exception.

In 1864, Wagner’s life turned two corners. The new king of Bavaria, Ludwig II, paid off the composer’s debts and commissioned performances of new operas, including Tristan und Isolde and Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg. That same year, Wagner moved in with Cosima von Bülow, the daughter of the composer Franz Liszt, and began a family, settling in Lucerne. Here he resumed his four-opera Ring cycle (Der Ring des Nibelungen) after an 11-year hiatus and began plans for a special festival devoted to his operas.

By 1871, Wagner had chosen the Bavarian town of Bayreuth as the festival location. The family moved and in 1876 the Ring received its first performance in the specially built theatre. The festival was an artistic sensation and a financial disaster for Wagner personally, from which Ludwig again rescued him. His health failing, Wagner now concentrated on completing his final opera Parsifal, which opened at Bayreuth in 1882. Wagner died in Venice the following February.

And times …

Wagner lived through war, revolution and the rise of nationalism. When he was a young man, he took to the barricades in Dresden and was forced into political exile. In his later years, he became fiercely nationalistic, ardently welcoming the birth of the German nation state and empire.

In a century of revolution, Wagner was himself a revolutionary of a special kind. Intoxicated by his ideal of ancient Greece, he placed music and theatre at the centre of an aspiration to remake the world with art and beauty at its centre. In his world view, the artist was the prophet and embodiment of the future. In his music this mythic vision reaches its climax at the close of the Ring cycle.