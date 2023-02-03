Russia-Ukraine war: Wagner prisoner recruitment plummets amid tension with Kremlin

Firefighter puts out a fire after Russian shelling hit a shopping centre in Kherson - AP

Notorious mercenary group Wagner has slowed its recruitment from Russian prisons as tensions with the Kremlin begin to show publicly, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

The latest figures suggest that the Russian prison population has dropped by 6,000 since November, compared with a drop of 23,000 between September and November, with Wagner recruitment "likely a major contributing factor", the MoD said in its morning intelligence update on Friday.

"The scale of Russian paramilitary Wagner Group’s convict recruitment programme has probably significantly reduced from its peak between summer and autumn 2022," it added.

Wagner began recruiting convicts last year in a bid to boost Russian forces in Ukraine, promising pardons for those who fought.

08:27 AM

Russia moves away from human wave assaults that were reliant on Wagner convicts, says MoD

There is "anecdotal evidence" that Russia is reducing its reliance on "human wave style assaults" by Wagner convict fighters, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

A human wave assault is an unsophisticated tactic that sees an attacker attempting to flood the battlefield with a wave of densely packed soldiers in a bid to overwhelm its opponent. It can lead to great loss of life.

It requires large numbers of soldiers and the MoD pointed to figures which suggest that Wagner has slowed its recruitment drive in Russian prisons, which it had been using to boost numbers.

08:01 AM

Germany approves Leopard 1 delivery to Ukraine

The German government has approved the delivery of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine from industrial stocks, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

The government is also in talks over purchasing back 15 Gepard tanks from Qatar to send to Kyiv.

The delivery of the Leopard tanks to Ukraine could happen anytime once the tanks are repaired, the newspaper reported.