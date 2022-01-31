Wagner gets go-ahead layup in Magic's 110-108 win over Mavs

  • Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) grabs a rebound in front of Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, left, goes up for a shot in front of Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) dunks in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith and forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots in front of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, top, passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) while going up to shoot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
·3 min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic's seventh triple-double of the season to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-108 on Sunday night.

Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time all season.

Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks for his 43rd triple-double of his career, tying Fat Lever for 10th place in NBA history. He grabbed his 10th rebound with 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

It was a furious finish, with Magic rookie Jalen Suggs stealing the ball from Dallas forward Maxi Kleber with 16.8 seconds remaining and Wendell Carter Jr. converting one of two free throws with 16.8 seconds remaining to give Orlando a two-point edge.

Dallas got the ball to Doncic, but he passed it with 5.5 seconds left. Kleber missed a corner 3-pointer and Reggie Bullock's try at the horn was too strong.

Cole Anthony added 16 points and six assists for Orlando, while Carter added 14 points and 14 rebounds for his team-best 20th double-double of the season.

Jalen Brunson scored 15 points for Dallas, while Marquese Chriss scored 14 points off the Dallas bench.

Down by eight with 8 minutes remaining, Dallas used a 14-2 burst to take the lead. Doncic had a 3-pointer, a layup and an alley-oop lob to Chriss during the game-turning run. He also drilled a playful heave from 38 feet after the whistle that was disallowed.

Dallas was playing less than 24 hours after beating Indiana 132-105 at home on Saturday. The Mavericks were without starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who didn't travel because of a sore right knee.

Orlando entered Sunday 27th in the NBA in 3-point shooting, but made 9 of 16 tries from beyond the arc in the early going and led 64-59 at the half. Down by as much as 11 in the first quarter, Orlando outscored Dallas 41-25 in the second quarter.

The Magic won at home for the fifth time all season and for a third time on their second-long five-game home stand.

PORZINGIS' PROBLEMS

Because of the team's tight timeline between its home game on Saturday and playing in Orlando on Sunday, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said he had yet to speak to Porzingis about his knee soreness.

Porzingis left Saturday's game after playing just 11 minutes and didn't travel to Orlando.

''I just asked him (after Saturday's game) if he was all right and he said he's fine,'' Kidd said. ''We'll see how treatment goes. I haven't talked to him today with the quick turn. We'll talk to him (on Monday) and see what's happening. He'll have the treatment and we'll see where he stands tomorrow.''

Porzingis has already missed time with lower back tightness, a left knee contusion, right toe soreness, COVID-19 health and safety protocols and rest this season.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas has swept or split 24 straight two-game season series with the Magic. The last time Orlando swept Dallas was the 1998-99 season. . On Sunday, Doncic either scored or assisted on Dallas' first 11 points and 28 of its 34 first-quarter points.

Magic: Magic coach Jamahl Mosley was an assistant coach with Dallas from 2014-2021. He said about facing Dallas: ''More than anything it's about the players. These young men have taught me more than I've taught them.'' . Admiral Schofield was back with the Magic one night after compiling 30 points, 10 rebounds and six made 3-pointers for the Lakeland Magic.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Magic: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

    MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet hit two 3-pointers in the third overtime and the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Miami Heat 124-120 on Saturday night. Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 33 points, Scottie Barnes added 22, Pascal Siakam had 21, and OG Anunoby 20. Sidelined the previous two games because of right knee soreness, VanVleet finished with 19 points. “We hung in there and certainly could’ve went either way several times,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “And to just keep hanging in there and keep