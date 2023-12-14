Wagner earned more than £2 billion in African gold since the Ukraine war began

The Wagner Group, which was led by Yevgney Prigozhin (pictured), has been accused of earning more than £80 million a month in the Central African Republic (CAR), Sudan and Mali - via REUTERS

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has earned as much as £2 billion ($2.5 bn) for the Kremlin from the African gold trade since the invasion of Ukraine, according to new research estimates.

The notorious militia has become the Kremlin’s de facto representative on much of the continent, while also earning billions from murky gold investments to help bankroll Vladimir Putin’s assault on Russia’s neighbour.

The Blood Gold Report by a research team led by African-European relations expert Jessica Berlin, accuses the group of generating more than £80 million a month in the Central African Republic (CAR), Sudan and Mali.

Researchers concluded that “gold extracted from African countries and laundered into international markets” provided billions to the heavily-sanctioned Russian state.

The trade was “thereby directly and indirectly financing Russia’s war on Ukraine and global hybrid warfare infrastructure”.

A Russian Wagner mercenary photographed in the Central African Republic

Wagner was founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was a close ally of Putin until he staged a mutiny against the Russian leader in June and died in a mysterious plane crash weeks later.

Researchers said the group operated differently in each country, but had drawn up a general play book for exploiting unstable African nations.

In each case Wagner had approached authoritarian leaders and offered security assistance to prop them up, in return for access to the profits of the gold industry.

Wagner made its money in CAR by being granted exclusive extractive rights for the Ndassima mine, the country’s largest.

In Sudan, Wagner has control of a major gold refinery and has become the dominant buyer of unprocessed Sudanese gold, as well as allegedly a major smuggler of processed gold.

In Mali, Wagner is given a hefty monthly retainer to provide security against jihadists, so that Western gold firms can operate.