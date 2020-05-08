Wage subsidy program will be extended past June, says Trudeau

The federal government's emergency wage-subsidy program is going to be extended beyond June.

The program covers 75 per cent of employees' pay, up to $847, to help employers — who are facing plummeting revenues due to pandemic measures — keep their workers on the payroll for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he'll have more details about the extension next week.

He said that as of May 4, close to 96,000 employers have applied for the wage subsidy to cover about 1.7 million workers.

The news about the extension comes as new Statistics Canada numbers show the country lost almost two million jobs during the month of April — a record high — as the impact of COVID-19 on the economy made itself known.

The agency's Labour Force Survey data, released Friday, estimates the total number of jobs lost during the crisis at more than three million.