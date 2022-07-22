The Wage Gap Is Still Very Real, and Its Impact on Women is Getting Worse

Alexandra Pastore
·8 min read

Despite the Equal Pay Act becoming federal law, progress has been slow. In fact, given the current rate of progress, a new study from DebtHammer shows that it will take more than 257 years to reach wage equity.

When asked, only 30 percent of women said their employers pay them fairly. Which makes sense since on average, American women earn 73 cents for every dollar a white male earns and there continue to be signs of a wage gap in 98 percent of jobs. This means that women who are full-time employees in the U.S. lose nearly $930 billion in total per year due to the wage gap.

More from WWD

Notably, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families’ May 2022 data sheet, the wage gap is often even larger for women of color. The organization’s findings show that while white women earn 73 cents for every dollar a white male earns, Latina women are paid just 49 cents, Black women earn 58 cents, Native American women earn 50 cents, and Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) women are paid 75 cents.

“It blows my mind that the economic gap persists in this third decade of the 21st century,” said Beth Bengtson, founder and chief executive officer of Working for Women, an organization that works at the intersection of business and social change with a vision is for all women to achieve economic independence.

This includes wages as well as the Pink Tax, Bengtson said. “Since we haven’t made a dent in this gap in the last 20-plus years, despite so much public attention and the growth of women in the workforce, clearly something’s not working. It seems to me that it’s time to change the conversation. Society doesn’t benefit if we don’t fix this — it’s everybody’s issue, not only a women’s issue. When a woman’s individual financial security improves, research shows that it creates a ripple effect that flows into businesses, industries, communities and entire economies.”

According to a Credit Karma study conducted in March for Equal Pay Day, two in three women say their current salary is holding them back from reaching their financial goals, including paying off debt and saving for retirement. And yet, the company’s data also showed that 31 percent of women don’t feel comfortable asking for a raise. Of the 46 percent of women who have asked for a raise, only 26 percent were approved for the raise.

When Credit Karma asked consumers in its survey about their experiences finding out a colleague was making more money than them, 25 percent of women said they believe gender played a role, while just 12 percent of men said gender was a contributing factor. McCreary told WWD the findings indicate women still feel that they’re being underpaid compared to their male counterparts simply based on their gender.

“In some cases, it’s even making it difficult for women to afford necessities, which was the case for 35 percent of women who say their salary is holding them back financially,” said Colleen McCreary, chief people officer and financial advocate at Credit Karma.

Important to consider when understanding the full cost of being female is what has become known as the Pink Tax. The Pink Tax is the premium or gender-based pricing that is placed on products designed for women, including certain razors, soap and shampoo. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs shows an overall 13 percent price difference, with the leading category being shampoo and conditioner (hair care), with a 48 percent difference. Razor cartridges, razors and lotions reflect an 11 percent price difference, followed by deodorant, body wash and shaving cream, which show a 3 to 6 percent price difference.

Why does the wage gap continue today? While education levels may have been the answer previously, DebtHammer’s statistics show that men have not had higher education levels for at least two decades. Instead, the company finds that the leading reasons for the wage gap today are:

  • Workplace discrimination and pay secrecy policies

  • Overrepresentation in low-paid jobs and devalued work

  • Caregiver discrimination and motherhood penalties

A big factor that contributes to the wage gap, according to DebtHammer, is that women more commonly work in industries such as education, health care and the service industry. In comparison, male-dominated industries, like science, technology and finance, generally pay more. Still, the company’s data shows that when women enter a specific male-dominated industry, the average salary for those positions sees a drop.

At the same time, McCreary said, “The pay gap is a systemic issue, which makes it difficult to resolve. The gap is built on both conscious and unconscious biases, which comes up most often in the interviewing and hiring process as well as in companies with performance review processes at the manager level determining pay and promotions. That’s why it’s important for companies to have structured interviewing in place or more specific directions/reviews to help limit the chances of unconscious bias when making pay decisions.”

DebtHammer points out that while at every job level on a company ladder, women earn less than men, the higher women climb on the ladder the more the pay gap widens.

As a result of the wage gap, nearly 32 percent of women said they looked for other job opportunities once they learned a wage gap was present at their current place of employment. Data finds that 58 percent of female employees would leave their current position for a job that offers better pay transparency.

“Because of its systemic nature, it’s important for companies to do the work to address the pay gap within their own organizations,” McCreary said. “Then, once they’ve established a philosophy around pay equity, it’s important to set goals around how they plan to achieve pay equity in the near and long term. This is crucial. Without clear goals, there’s no accountability, and when it comes to closing the pay gap, accountability is key.”

 

Only 30 percent of women said their employers pay them fairly. - Credit: Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com
Only 30 percent of women said their employers pay them fairly. - Credit: Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com

Credit Karma’s data found that this is important for both hiring and retaining employees, with 71 percent of Americans saying it’s important for an employer to prioritize pay equity, including 75 percent of women and 66 percent of men.

Sadly, this wage gap is not an American problem. During the World Economic Forum, which took place on July 13, members of the Geneva-based think tank similarly projected the current cost-of-living crisis to hit women the hardest, pointing to the widening gender gap in the global labor force. The forum estimates that it will take 132 years for the world to reach gender parity, citing salaries and economic opportunity, education, health and political empowerment as the four main factors.

“In face of a weak recovery, government and business must make two sets of efforts: targeted policies to support women’s return to the workforce and women’s talent development in the industries of the future,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum. “Otherwise, we risk eroding the gains of the last decades permanently and losing out on the future economic returns of diversity.”

To combat the wage gap, DebtHammer notes the “key first steps are to increase pay transparency across the nation, put an end to occupational segregation based on gender roles, give women more access to paid leave and child care and encourage union jobs.”

For its part in making a change internally, Credit Karma has implemented role-based compensation, which standardizes pay to avoid issues with compensation over time.

“Closing the pay gap is an issue I’m incredibly passionate about and something that we’ve heavily invested in as a company,” McCreary said. “[Role-based compensation] helps standardize job architectures and promotion calibrations and removes merit increases and bonuses, which have a high potential for bias. Since implementing this structure, we’ve seen way stronger retention rates. While not all companies have the resources to implement pay equity, to move forward, we need to shift away from legacy compensation models based on meritocracy and outdated industry standards and adopt new, more equitable standards.”

“COVID-19 brought these conversations about women’s equality back into the light, but these issues have been here all along,” Bengtson said. “If it remains just women talking about this, change will remain elusive.  Since our leaders are still mostly men, we need more men to stand up and support women. Over 100 years ago, men stood alongside women and signed the Declaration of Sentiments for women to gain the right to vote; they need to do that again until we are treated equally in all areas.”

In terms of investing in women, Bengtson points out that while evidence shows that investing in women benefits all humanity, capital isn’t flowing there. Only 1.9 percent of philanthropy goes to women and girls, according to IUPUI Women’s Philanthropy Institute. Working for Women works to connect businesses to nonprofits to enable more women to reach economic independence. Imagine, she said, if women-owned businesses, which represent $1.9 trillion in revenue, each donated just 1 percent — how many lives could be improved?

An outspoken champion for equal pay, Venus Williams has used her platform to start her Privilege Tax initiative. This initiative will give shoppers the option to donate $1 at checkout when they purchase at participating retailers or brands. Participating companies include Williams’ brand, EleVen, along with Tom Brady’s TB 12, Tracy Anderson, Ellevest and Credo, among others.

“If you love them, pay them,” says the EleVen Privilege Tax page. Proceeds raised from the Privilege Tax initiative go to support Girls Inc., working toward inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold.

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

Field Notes: Full Carts and Full Potential

Field Notes: BNPL Leaders Continued Evolution

Consumer Confidence Shrinks as Expectations of Living Costs Rise

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Chez Reavie wins Barracuda for 3rd PGA Tour title

    TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the breezy final round of the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title. Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout. The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player fini

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Blue Jays' biggest questions for second half of season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes will be determined by the answers to these questions.

  • Former Alouettes coach Khari Jones joins Ticats' football operations staff

    HAMILTON — Khari Jones wasn't out of work long. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hired Jones as a football-operations consultant Monday. The move came after Jones was fired as the Montreal Alouettes head coach July 6 following the club's 1-3 start to the season. Montreal GM Danny Maciocia assumed head-coaching duties for the remainder of the season. Jones was promoted from offensive co-ordinator to head coach by former Alouettes GM Kavis Reed before the 2019 season. The Alouettes went 10-8 in 2019 for th