Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy has lost the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial against Coleen Rooney.

Mrs Vardy had sued in the High Court over a viral social media post in which Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking or authorising the leak of stories from Mrs Rooney’s private Instagram account.

But Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that Mrs Vardy and her then agent, Caroline Watt, were responsible for the leaks.

The judge said it was “likely that Ms Watt undertook the direct act, in relation to each post, of passing information to a journalist at The Sun, but found that the Claimant [Vardy] knew of, condoned and was actively engaged in this process.”

Mrs Justice Steyn said in her ruling that “significant parts of Ms Vardy’s evidence were not credible” and some parts were “implausible” and “manifestly inconsistent” with the facts.

“I find that it is, unfortunately, necessary to treat Ms Vardy’s evidence with very considerable caution,” the judge said.

"There were many occasions when her evidence was manifestly inconsistent with the contemporaneous documentary evidence...and others where she was evasive."

"Mrs Vardy was generally unwilling to make factual concessions, however implausible her evidence."

"This inevitably affects my overall view of her credibility, although I have borne in mind that untruthful evidence may be given to mask guilt or to fortify innocence."

By contrast, “Mrs Rooney was an honest and reliable witness”.

Wagatha Christie verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses case against Coleen Rooney - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images

Mrs Rooney posted a series of fake stories - about seeking gender selection in Mexico for a fifth child, a flood in the basement of her Cheshire home, and plans for a TV career - in order to smoke out the culprit.

The post ended with the big reveal: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Mrs Vardy denied leaking the stories and sued Mrs Rooney for libel. Mrs Rooney defended the claim on the basis that her post was “substantially true”.

During the High Court trial in May, Mrs Rooney’s barrister, David Sherborne, QC, said Mrs Rooney had a “habitual and established practice” of leaking information to The Sun newspaper through her friend and agent, Caroline Watt.

Story continues

Ms Watt, who is no longer Mrs Vardy’s agent, did not give evidence in the case. The court was told that she was too ill to attend, and that she could not hand over evidence of WhatsApp messages on her mobile phone because it had fallen into the North Sea while she was filming the coast of Scotland from a boat.

Ms Watt said in written evidence that she dropped the phone when a wave hit the boat in choppy waters, claiming that it was "a genuine accident".

But the judge said: "The timing is striking. In my judgment, even taking this evidence on its own, the likelihood that the loss Ms Watt describes was accidental is slim."

Wagatha Christie verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses case against Coleen Rooney - Carl Court /Getty Images Europe

Mrs Justice Steyn said that Rebekah Vardy chose not to call her agent Caroline Watt to give evidence partly because she knew her evidence "would be shown to be untrue".

Ms Watt had been due to give evidence in support of Mrs Vardy, however, she withdrew her evidence pre-trial, with the court told it was due to health concerns.

The judge said: "I accept that her health has been adversely affected by these proceedings. In part, no doubt, that is because she is not someone who has previously been, or ever sought to be, in the public eye, and being a key witness in a trial of this nature would have been uncomfortable even if she had nothing to hide."

"However, I am compelled to the conclusion that the primary reason Ms Watt was so very reluctant to give evidence, and has suffered adversely from the pressure to do so, was that she knew that to a large extent the evidence in her statements was untrue."

The judge also said she did not believe Mrs Vardy's claim to have accidentally deleted key WhatsApp conversations with Ms Watt.

"In my judgment, it is probable that Ms Vardy deleted these messages. It is impossible to speculate what the messages and media files exchanged during this period may have shown, but the deletion of this material reinforces my conclusion that the loss by both Ms Vardy and Ms Watt of their original WhatsApp conversation during the key period was not accidental."

Wagatha Christie verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses case against Coleen Rooney - Yui Mok /PA

During the trial, Wayne Rooney gave evidence that he had spoken to his England teammate Jamie Vardy during Euro 2016, warning him that Mrs Vardy's media activities were proving a distraction.

Jamie Vardy denied that such a conversation had taken place. But the judge said: "That is more likely to reflect an understandable choice by Mr Vardy not to upset his wife."

Mrs Justice Steyn said that Rebekah Vardy had faced "vile abuse" from members of the public following Coleen Rooney's post.

She said: "Some members of the public have responded to the reveal post by subjecting Mrs Vardy to vile abuse, including messages wishing her, her family, and even her then-unborn baby, ill in the most awful terms."

"Nothing of which Mrs Vardy has been accused, nor any of the findings in this judgment, provide any justification or excuse for subjecting her or her family, or any other person involved in this case, to such vitriol."

'Degree of self-deception' on Vardy's part

Mrs Justice Steyn also said there was "a degree of self-deception" on Rebekah Vardy's part about her role in disclosing information.

She said: "Although significant parts of Mrs Vardy's evidence were not credible, my assessment is that she is genuinely offended by the accusation made against her by Mrs (Coleen) Rooney in the reveal post."

"However, that is not because she was not involved in disclosing information from the private Instagram account: I have found that she was."

"Rather, her indignation at the accusation flows, in my judgment, from a combination of factors."

"Mrs Vardy's part in disclosing information to The Sun was, it seems to me, unthinking rather than part of a considered and concerted business practice."

"Consequently, there has been a degree of self-deception on her part regarding the extent to which she was involved, as well as a degree of justified resentment at the exaggerated way in which her role has at times been presented during the litigation."