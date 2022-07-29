Wagatha Christie verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses case against Coleen Rooney

Anita Singh
·6 min read
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy has lost the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial against Coleen Rooney.

Mrs Vardy had sued in the High Court over a viral social media post in which Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking or authorising the leak of stories from Mrs Rooney’s private Instagram account.

But Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that Mrs Vardy and her then agent, Caroline Watt, were responsible for the leaks.

The judge said it was “likely that Ms Watt undertook the direct act, in relation to each post, of passing information to a journalist at The Sun, but found that the Claimant [Vardy] knew of, condoned and was actively engaged in this process.”

Mrs Justice Steyn said in her ruling that “significant parts of Ms Vardy’s evidence were not credible” and some parts were “implausible” and “manifestly inconsistent” with the facts.

“I find that it is, unfortunately, necessary to treat Ms Vardy’s evidence with very considerable caution,” the judge said.

"There were many occasions when her evidence was manifestly inconsistent with the contemporaneous documentary evidence...and others where she was evasive."

"Mrs Vardy was generally unwilling to make factual concessions, however implausible her evidence."

"This inevitably affects my overall view of her credibility, although I have borne in mind that untruthful evidence may be given to mask guilt or to fortify innocence."

By contrast, “Mrs Rooney was an honest and reliable witness”.

Wagatha Christie verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses case against Coleen Rooney - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images
Wagatha Christie verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses case against Coleen Rooney - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images

Mrs Rooney posted a series of fake stories - about seeking gender selection in Mexico for a fifth child, a flood in the basement of her Cheshire home, and plans for a TV career - in order to smoke out the culprit.

The post ended with the big reveal: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Mrs Vardy denied leaking the stories and sued Mrs Rooney for libel. Mrs Rooney defended the claim on the basis that her post was “substantially true”.

During the High Court trial in May, Mrs Rooney’s barrister, David Sherborne, QC, said Mrs Rooney had a “habitual and established practice” of leaking information to The Sun newspaper through her friend and agent, Caroline Watt.

Ms Watt, who is no longer Mrs Vardy’s agent, did not give evidence in the case. The court was told that she was too ill to attend, and that she could not hand over evidence of WhatsApp messages on her mobile phone because it had fallen into the North Sea while she was filming the coast of Scotland from a boat.

Ms Watt said in written evidence that she dropped the phone when a wave hit the boat in choppy waters, claiming that it was "a genuine accident".

But the judge said: "The timing is striking. In my judgment, even taking this evidence on its own, the likelihood that the loss Ms Watt describes was accidental is slim."

Wagatha Christie verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses case against Coleen Rooney - Carl Court /Getty Images Europe
Wagatha Christie verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses case against Coleen Rooney - Carl Court /Getty Images Europe

Mrs Justice Steyn said that Rebekah Vardy chose not to call her agent Caroline Watt to give evidence partly because she knew her evidence "would be shown to be untrue".

Ms Watt had been due to give evidence in support of Mrs Vardy, however, she withdrew her evidence pre-trial, with the court told it was due to health concerns.

The judge said: "I accept that her health has been adversely affected by these proceedings. In part, no doubt, that is because she is not someone who has previously been, or ever sought to be, in the public eye, and being a key witness in a trial of this nature would have been uncomfortable even if she had nothing to hide."

"However, I am compelled to the conclusion that the primary reason Ms Watt was so very reluctant to give evidence, and has suffered adversely from the pressure to do so, was that she knew that to a large extent the evidence in her statements was untrue."

The judge also said she did not believe Mrs Vardy's claim to have accidentally deleted key WhatsApp conversations with Ms Watt.

"In my judgment, it is probable that Ms Vardy deleted these messages. It is impossible to speculate what the messages and media files exchanged during this period may have shown, but the deletion of this material reinforces my conclusion that the loss by both Ms Vardy and Ms Watt of their original WhatsApp conversation during the key period was not accidental."

Wagatha Christie verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses case against Coleen Rooney - Yui Mok /PA
Wagatha Christie verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses case against Coleen Rooney - Yui Mok /PA

During the trial, Wayne Rooney gave evidence that he had spoken to his England teammate Jamie Vardy during Euro 2016, warning him that Mrs Vardy's media activities were proving a distraction.

Jamie Vardy denied that such a conversation had taken place. But the judge said: "That is more likely to reflect an understandable choice by Mr Vardy not to upset his wife."

Mrs Justice Steyn said that Rebekah Vardy had faced "vile abuse" from members of the public following Coleen Rooney's post.

She said: "Some members of the public have responded to the reveal post by subjecting Mrs Vardy to vile abuse, including messages wishing her, her family, and even her then-unborn baby, ill in the most awful terms."

"Nothing of which Mrs Vardy has been accused, nor any of the findings in this judgment, provide any justification or excuse for subjecting her or her family, or any other person involved in this case, to such vitriol."

'Degree of self-deception' on Vardy's part

Mrs Justice Steyn also said there was "a degree of self-deception" on Rebekah Vardy's part about her role in disclosing information.

She said: "Although significant parts of Mrs Vardy's evidence were not credible, my assessment is that she is genuinely offended by the accusation made against her by Mrs (Coleen) Rooney in the reveal post."

"However, that is not because she was not involved in disclosing information from the private Instagram account: I have found that she was."

"Rather, her indignation at the accusation flows, in my judgment, from a combination of factors."

"Mrs Vardy's part in disclosing information to The Sun was, it seems to me, unthinking rather than part of a considered and concerted business practice."

"Consequently, there has been a degree of self-deception on her part regarding the extent to which she was involved, as well as a degree of justified resentment at the exaggerated way in which her role has at times been presented during the litigation."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi