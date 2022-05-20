Wagatha Christie: what the Vardy v Rooney case can teach you about avoiding libel on social media

Alexandros Antoniou, Lecturer in Media Law, University of Essex
·5 min read

The social media feud turned libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy has come to a close. While a judgement isn’t expected for some time, the legal battle between two media personalities married to former England footballers has proven at least one thing – that social media is a high-risk area for defamation claims.

The feud began in October 2019, when Rooney accused Vardy of leaking information from Rooney’s private Instagram account to The Sun. Her sleuthing to name Vardy as the alleged leaker earned her the nickname “Wagatha Christie”. Vardy strongly denied the allegation and began libel proceedings in June 2020, claiming she had received a torrent of distressing abuse because of the accusations.

Historically, successful defamation claims have involved two steps. First, establishing what the ordinary, reasonable reader would have taken a statement (a press publication or social media post) to mean. Second, proving that the meaning of the statement is defamatory – namely that ordinary, reasonable members of the society would think less of the individual referred to. Recent changes to the law require that a publication must have caused, or is likely to cause, “serious harm” to the claimant’s reputation.

Quarter life, a series by The Conversation
Quarter life, a series by The Conversation

This article is part of Quarter Life, a series about issues affecting those of us in our twenties and thirties. From the challenges of beginning a career and taking care of our mental health, to the excitement of starting a family, adopting a pet or just making friends as an adult. The articles in this series explore the questions and bring answers as we navigate this turbulent period of life.

You may be interested in:

Your forgotten digital footprints could step on your job prospects – here’s how to clean up

Six misunderstood concepts about diversity in the workplace and why they matter

Networking online: how to make professional connections remotely and why it matters

In a preliminary hearing for this case, the judge examined the level of seriousness of Rooney’s allegations. He ruled that the whole purpose of her post was to point to the individual responsible for the alleged “serious and consistent breach of trust”. The meaning of her words was judged as very serious, and thus Rooney would face a high bar at trial in proving her accusations as substantially true.

Regardless of the outcome, Vardy v Rooney illustrates the extent to which social media has become a liability landmine. The trial also has valuable lessons for observers about avoiding libel in your own posts.

Steer clear of ambiguity

There is a degree of unpredictability in libel proceedings, especially about how a judge decides the meaning of the published words. A court will often need to decide on a single meaning of a publication or post by considering the impression the words are likely to make on those reading it. This is not necessarily the meaning intended by the author – in this case, Rooney cannot claim “I did not quite mean it this way”. Try to eliminate ambiguity by communicating with precision.

In her original post, Rooney appeared convinced of her statement’s truth and identified (with several drama-enhancing and suspense-sustaining ellipses…) Vardy as responsible for leaking private posts to the press. Rooney’s position might have been different, had she made use of the language of opinion – phrases that are a genuine comment, not a factual assertion.

Honest opinion is one defence against defamation, and including words like “appears to” or “I reckon” can open the door to it.

Consider who you post about

Anyone can sue for defamation, but celebrities, business people and high-profile public figures are more likely to sue than others. Although defamation is not simply a numbers game, there is a greater likelihood of reputational damage if a statement is circulated to a wide audience via social media.

It seems that the general (on and offline) conversation that followed Rooney’s allegedly defamatory post mattered hugely to both parties. Vardy and Rooney were repeatedly encouraged to settle out of court, but neither side backed down. Their remarkable resolve may not earn the court’s sympathy, but it shows their determination to be proven right in open court and restore their social standing.

Remember social media can be serious

Various case law has taken the view that users on a fast-moving and dynamic medium like Twitter scroll rapidly, skim content and quickly absorb (or ignore) messages. Courts generally see social media as a conversational medium where words are used in the context of a casual conversation (like people chatting in a pub) rather than a carefully chosen expression.

If allegations on social media are generally to be taken with a pinch of salt (compared to those in a newspaper for example), the reputational harm suffered will often be less serious. This is likely to play a prominent role in scrutinising the legal requirement for “serious harm” in the Vardy v Rooney spat.

However, social media users are not absolved from their responsibilities when it comes to other people’s hard-earned reputations. Food writer and anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe won £24,000 damages (plus legal costs) in a libel action against columnist Katie Hopkins over a tweet. And Sally Bercow, the wife of the former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, apologised for “irresponsible use of Twitter”. Her libellous post was found to have pointed the “finger of blame” at Tory peer Lord McAlpine in the wake of a media report wrongly linking him to child sexual abuse claims.

Take a risk, spend big

The financial implications of losing a defamation action can be so punitive that even the winner can end up with a considerable loss. Although a court will usually order the unsuccessful party to pay for the legal costs, the successful party will most probably recover only a percentage of their bill. What’s more, damages tend to be much lower than the legal costs of defending a libel case.

The legal bill in Vardy v Rooney is expected to exceed £1 million for each side and damages, if Rooney wins, are likely to run into the modest five-figure range.

Think before you post

Social media posts do not usually benefit from the same level of editorial or legal input as traditional media or online publications, so it is always advisable to be cautious about what you post. Unless you can afford legal counsel before tweeting, it is important to have clear, credible, and reliable evidence for your allegations before sharing them with the world online.

If you do not have enough material to prove a statement is substantially true, avoid taking the risk. You will probably be in a stronger position if you consider whether your post will be defensible if a trial follows.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
The Conversation

Alexandros Antoniou does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • So what do the Maple Leafs do now?

    After their crushing first-round exit, and their fifth in as many seasons, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie try to make sense of the Maple Leafs' future.

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Former CFL star Tony Gabriel knows what striking CFL players are going through

    Tony Gabriel can sympathize with striking CFL players. The Hall of Fame tight end was involved in the league's first strike in 1974, which was staged during training camp but settled before the season began. Players with seven of the CFL's nine teams didn't report for the start of training camp Sunday after contract talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association broke down Saturday. Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders players reported to training camp because they're currently not in a lega

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third