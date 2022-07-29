Wagatha Christie: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney

The libel case between Rebekah Vardy (left) and Coleen Rooney is to be made into a Channel 4 docudrama

Rebekah Vardy has lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in the so-called Wagatha Christie trial.

Mrs Rooney conducted a sting operation in 2019, accusing Mrs Vardy online of leaking private stories about her to The Sun.

Mrs Vardy has always denied she passed information to the newspaper.

But on Friday, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled Mrs Rooney's accusation was "substantially true".

She said it was "likely" that Mrs Vardy's agent at the time, Caroline Watt, "undertook the direct act" of passing information to The Sun.

But added: "Nonetheless, the evidence... clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney's posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt.

"In my judgement, the conclusions that I have reached, as to the extent to which the claimant engaged in disclosing to The Sun information to which she only had access as a permitted follower of an Instagram account which she knew, and Mrs Rooney repeatedly asserted, was private, suffice to show the single meaning is substantially true."

Rebekah Vardy was pictured outside the High Court during the case in May

The judge continued that Mrs Vardy had faced "vile abuse" from members of the public following Coleen Rooney's post.

"Some members of the public have responded to the reveal post by subjecting Mrs Vardy to vile abuse, including messages wishing her, her family, and even her then-unborn baby, ill in the most awful terms," the judge said.

"Nothing of which Mrs Vardy has been accused, nor any of the findings in this judgement, provide any justification or excuse for subjecting her or her family, or any other person involved in this case, to such vitriol."

The so-called Wagatha Christie case centred on the viral social media post from October 2019.

Story continues

In it, Mrs Rooney, the wife of former England footballer Wayne, said she had planted fake stories on her Instagram account, in an effort to find out who was leaking private information about her to the press.

After clamping down on her privacy settings to try and catch the perpetrator, Mrs Rooney said the only account which had viewed the stories, which later ended up in the Sun, was Mrs Vardy's.

Mrs Vardy, the wife of Mr Rooney's ex-international teammate Jamie, denied the allegation and brought the defamation claim.

Coleen Rooney previously said she tried to bring the case to an end before it reached the High Court

Mrs Justice Steyn found that there were "many occasions" when the evidence from Mrs Vardy in the trial was "manifestly inconsistent" with other evidence.

She said it was clear Mrs Vardy found it "stressful and, at times, distressing" giving evidence.

"I bear in mind when assessing her evidence the degree of stress she was naturally feeling, given the high-profile nature of the trial, the abuse that she has suffered since the reveal post was published, and the length of time she was in the witness box."

But she added: "Nevertheless, I find that it is, unfortunately, necessary to treat Mrs Vardy's evidence with very considerable caution...

"Mrs Vardy was generally unwilling to make factual concessions, however implausible her evidence.

"This inevitably affects my overall view of her credibility, although I have borne in mind that untruthful evidence may be given to mask guilt or to fortify innocence."

Libel is the term used for defamation of a person through a permanent form of communication, mostly the written word, as opposed to slander, which is defamation through a more transient form of communication, usually speech.