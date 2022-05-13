Wagatha Christie latest LIVE : Coleen Rooney to give evidence on day four of libel trial

Tristan Kirk and Bill McLoughlin
·5 min read
(PA)
(PA)

Coleen Rooney will take the stand on Friday after Rebekah Vardy was accused of attempting to throw her fellow Wag “off the scent” during the ‘Wagatha Christie’ High Court libel trial.

Vardy, 40, broke down three times, on the third day of the High Court case on Thursday, while being questioned over her involvement in stories which were leaked to The Sun.

Vardy has denied being the source of the leaks, but was accused of being “totally disengenuous” by Rooney’s legal team.

It was revealed Vardy had contacted Rooney, 36, in February 2019 when she first made public her suspicions that someone was passing on information from her private Instagram feed to journalists.

The text from Vardy read: “Have you been through all your followers? No one with any celeb mag links? What about being hacked? I would be chomping if that was me! Not on at all.”

Rooney’s barrister, David Sherborne told Vardy: “That’s totally disingenuous, isn’t it?”

He added: “You are presenting yourself as someone who hates The Sun, someone coming up with excuses, maybe hacking, suggesting someone with celeb links – you are throwing her off the scent.”

Rooney, who is fighting the libel claim and must prove that her accusations against Vardy were true on the balance of probabilities, is expected to be the first witness in her case, with husband Wayne also set to give evidence.

Recap: Vardy accused of having ‘selective amnesia'

10:09 , Bill Mcloughlin

On day three Vardy insisted she did not leak news of Coleen Rooney being involved in a car crash to a Sun journalist at the National Television Awards.

Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt exchanged WhatsApp messages after Rooney posted on her private Instagram about a Honda crash in Washington DC, with images of the vehicle “caved in”.

Ms Watt quizzed Vardy on the contents of the post, after it had been deleted, and the Wag recalled most of the caption as well as what the image showed.

Mr Sherborne said messages suggested they had tipped off Sun showbiz reporter Andy Halls about the incident when they were guests in the newspaper’s box at the 2019 awards ceremony.

“You and her had been telling Mr Halls about this at the NTAs when he was popping in and out”, he said.

Vardy replied: “It was openly being discussed by lots of individuals”, saying Rooney’s post was not a secret.

After continued questioning, Vardy said Andy Halls “may have been there but I don’t remember seeing him”, prompting Mr Sherborne to pull out a social media post by Vardy – including an image of her “stuffing my face with a burger” – in which she thanks the journalist personally for the invitation.

Mr Sherborne accused Vardy of having “selective amnesia” over whether she had Mr Halls’ phone number, suggesting she is trying to “distance herself” from the journalist and claimed she was delivering “rehearsed answers” to his questions.

Coleen Rooney arrives on day four

09:57 , Bill Mcloughlin

Coleen Rooney arrives (PA)
Coleen Rooney arrives (PA)
Coleen Rooney is set to give evidence today (PA)
Coleen Rooney is set to give evidence today (PA)

Recap: Vardy failed to challenge agent as she was ‘distracted’ by Dancing on Ice

09:39 , Bill Mcloughlin

Rebekah Vardy’s agent Caroline Watt told her “it was me” when Coleen Rooney publicly complained about stories being leaked from her private Instagram account.

Texts between Vardy and Ms Watt shows the agent was discussing an incident when Rooney’s car was damaged, and a story appeared in The Sun which said Rooney had been involved in a crash.

Vardy told the court she believed The Sun already knew about the crash and Ms Watt “wasn’t passing on any new information”.

After the story was published, Rooney took to her public Instagram to correct it: “Thank you for the messages asking if I am ok, the car crash story was completely wrong.

“I wasn’t involved in a crash the car was damaged by another car. Someone on my private Instagram seen the picture and is telling or selling stories to a certain newspaper.”

Afterwards, Ms Watt and Vardy discuss the correction, and the agent makes the comment: “It wasn’t someone she trusted. It was me.”

Asked why she did not challenge her agent’s statement, Vardy said she had been distracted by TV programme Dancing on Ice and was bathing her children.

“I have seen the conversation that follows, and without wanting to make fun of anyone, it was Dancing on Ice and Gemma Collins face-planting on the ice which was the next message. That was what I had on when I was bathing the children.”

Recap: What did we learn on day three of the trial?

09:22 , Bill Mcloughlin

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of day four of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial.

Proceedings are due to commence at 10.30am and here is a recap of the main points from day three.

Vardy faced a grilling over claims she had “orchestrated” a picture of her and fellow Wags outside a restaurant in St Petersburg during the 2018 World Cup.

David Sherborne, for Rooney, showed the court a lengthy WhatsApp exchange between Vardy and her agent during the evening in 2018.

Vardy texted to say she had ensured that fellow Wags went outside, where they had encountered a paparazzo.

In one of the messages, she tells Ms Watt: “F***, made everyone go outside for a pic and the pap was there. Looks like I tipped him off now.

“Girls have asked me to put it on Insta, so quick, get them out - they want me to put it up before the pap puts his in! I’ve bought about 10 mins.”

Mr Sherborne suggested she was worried the Wags would post their own pictures on social media, revealing they were together in the restaurant that night, which would “deprive you of the exclusive”.

Vardy denied that was the case, and suggested it was actually Annie Kilner, the wife of England fullback Kyle Walker, who had suggested they go outside.

