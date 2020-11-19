Wagatha Christie 2.0: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy gear up for round two

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney (Splash News)

What to do when you’re the accused at the centre of the decade’s most dramatic whodunnit? Retreat into the shadows? Apologise and move to Mexico?

Not according to whichever PR guru Rebekah Vardy, the former I’m A Celeb contestant and wife of Premier League footballer Jamie Vardy, has hired to clean up the meltdown that was last year’s so-called Wagatha Christie scandal. The advice seems to be: embrace the spotlight, get your skates on and dance like the whole world is watching.

And they will be. Vardy’s set to appear on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice. It’s savvy positioning. The programme offers an opportunity to don sequins and attempt something perilous (namely dancing on ice) on a Sunday night prime-time slot in darkest January, when there’s nothing to do (and even less in the midst of pandemic) but watch TV.

The timing of Vardy’s announcement has poetry. Almost 12 months to the day since Rooney’s internet-shattering tweet, the war of the WAGs has reignited with a brand new plot twist. Vardy, freshly bronzed after a minibreak in Mykonos, appeared on Good Morning Britain in October to reveal she’d tried to end the row with Rooney “amicably” while confirming she’d be joining the DoI cast.

It doesn’t appear to have worked and first hearing of the £1 million libel case at the High Court is due to take place November 19.

So what’s it all about? And who’s the frontrunner in the war of the WAGs 2.0? From social media battlegrounds to their allies on both sides, it’s Wagatha Christie: The sequel.

Wagileaks 1.0

Firstly, a recap of the events of October 9, 2019. At 10.29am, in a statement on Twitter and Instagram, Rooney alleged that someone she trusted had been leaking “private posts and stories” from her Instagram account to The Sun. “After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons I had a suspicion,” she wrote, detailing the stages of her one-woman sting operation as she closed in on the culprit: blocking all accounts from viewing her Instagram stories except for one; posting a series of false stories; watching as each one made its way into the red top.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Her conclusion, dropped with aplomb as the internet watched on: “It’s ... Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Vardy took 45 minutes to respond. “I wish you had called me if you thought this,” she tweeted from her babymoon in Dubai. “I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen and I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant…”

Within minutes, the internet had launched into action. “Roodunnit?” cried some followers, as the drama started trending on Twitter. “Wagileaks?” others quipped. Quickly, an expert pun emerged as the frontrunner. Wagatha Christie was born — as was merch from bath mats to Halloween costumes. “Get Colleen to solve Brexit,” suggested the comedian Nish Kumar.

The Wikipedia page for the original fictional detective, under a new heading of “Reincarnation and subsequent true-crime investigations”, now reads: “Ten years after her death, she was reincarnated as Coleen Rooney, although this did not become apparent for 33 years.”

The PR campaigns

In the days after the fallout, Vardy launched a bitter fightback: defensive tweets insisting she was “looking into this situation properly”; an exclusive interview saying arguing with Rooney was like “fighting with a pigeon”; accusing Rooney of inviting cruel online trolls. She told reporters that she’d had to take her daughter out of school and had been left feeling suicidal by bizarre comments linking her to Islamic State and the Madeleine McCann case.

The row escalated again in May this year. Vardy demanded a public apology before launching a £1 million libel lawsuit in the High Court. Rooney said she was “disappointed” it had come to this and hired David Sherborne, Johnny Depp’s barrister in his recent libel battle with The Sun (and the paper’s star witness, ex-wife Amber Heard). A source said: “If you thought the Depp trial was box office, don’t underestimate this forthcoming war.”

Numbers game

On social media, Rooney, 34, towers over Vardy, 38. Her Twitter following is 1.2 million, while Vardy’s is just 112,000. On Instagram Rooney’s following is more than double Vardy’s at 886,000. Rooney’s bombshell statement remains on her Instagram grid, with 193,000 likes and counting, wedged in between baby pics, loved-up selfies with Wayne and family snaps from holidays in the Alps, Barbados and Dubai. Vardy has been sharing family snaps from a minibreak in Mykonos and with her hubby in matching pyjamas at their eight-bedroom Lincolnshire home.

Over at the Rooneys’ £20 million mansion in Cheshire, Coleen might just have the four kids to Vardy’s five, but she matches the Leicester in the synchronised outfit stakes. Was a post of her four boys in identical boxing shorts a message to her arch rival? A body language expert roped in by celeb mag Closer likened the WAGs’ Instagram battle to tactics before a boxing match.

The main men

Husbands Jamie and Wayne have stayed curiously silent on Christie-gate. To be fair, Rooney has always been a man of few words. He occasionally captions couple pictures on Instagram with a heart emoji or “love you always”, and in August he whisked Coleen and the boys away to Barbados amid reports that intimate details of their private life could be aired at the trial (Vardy’s lawyers are reportedly “within their rights” to ask given the leaked story about her and Wayne exploring gender selection).

Vardy, the more ebullient of the two, did like his wife’s initial Twitter statement where she denied responsibility, and has since made regular shows of support, commenting “you deserve it” and “love you xxx” on holiday snaps. In May, he paid tribute to his “amazing wife” in a soppy post for their fourth anniversary: “You’re my best friend, an amazing Mum to our kids and I can’t actually believe that all my pestering eventually pulled you.” Oh, the romance.

WAGs divided

Wagileaks united the country but tore the showbiz world in two. In Team Rooney: tennis mum Judy Murray, who has condemned her own friends speaking to tabloids in the past, and Keira Knightley, who joked she’d love to play Rooney. Over on Vardy’s side, Piers Morgan said Rooney was naive to think anything she posted online would remain a secret, while the Prime Minister’s father Stanley Johnson told Loose Women he’d WhatsApped Vardy to say he was “rooting” for her. Wonder what the PM thinks?