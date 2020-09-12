This Waffle Maker Creates Adorable 3D Animals To Drench In Butter And Syrup

From Delish

Making breakfast is about to become a fun family activity. CucinaPro makes specialty houseware products and has a thing for waffle makers, like the cars and trucks one. No kid or adult will be able to turn down animal-shaped waffles, thanks to the brand’s adorable model.

The waffle maker can make seven animal heads at one time, including a cat, two dogs, a bear, two tigers, and a deer. The nonstick pan has all the eyes, nose, ears, whiskers, and more detail, so you can tell each animal apart. If you really want to take them up a notch, you can add food dye to have a plate full of colorful animals!

The CucinaPro Animal Waffle Maker is available on Amazon for $39.95. Out of 650 reviews, it has an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Many people have noted that their kids enjoyed the shapes and being able to dip them in syrup.

“The waffle maker is super easy to use, all the faces were clearly imprinted, and I didn’t have any issue with cooking time or uneven browning,” one buyer wrote. “Wish we had this years ago!”

Remember when you were a kid and you could smell breakfast cooking in the kitchen on a Saturday morning? Well, now we’re the adults, and we say animal waffles for everyone!

