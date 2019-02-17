Wade Ormsby has putter stolen at World Super 6 Perth, and sees his run at the title end in the first round of match play

Australia’s Wade Ormsby advanced to the match-play portion of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth on Saturday, but saw his dreams of winning the title end Sunday morning when he fell to Scott Vincent in the first round, 3 and 2, in the unique six-hole match. Not helping the situation was the fact that his trusty putter went missing between Saturday night and Sunday morning at Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

Ormsby took to social media in a desperate attempt to see if he could find his Scotty Cameron Newport 2.

The desperation showed when he put out another plea about an hour later.

The shame of it was that Ormsby had been in the midst of a hot stretch of late. A week earlier the 38-year-old finished T-2 at the ISPS Handa Vic Open after holding a two-stroke lead going into the final round. Ormsby won his first European Tour title last year at the Hong Kong Open, and having a stretch like his recent one continues to help his confidence.

