Wacha, Story provide spark in new home, Sox beat Twins 8-1

  • Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, scores behind Minnesota Twins' Gary Sanchez on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    1/5

    Twins Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, scores behind Minnesota Twins' Gary Sanchez on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, right, makes the catch on the pop out by Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach in front of center fielder Enrique Hernandez, center, and left fielder Alex Verdugo during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    2/5

    Twins Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, right, makes the catch on the pop out by Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach in front of center fielder Enrique Hernandez, center, and left fielder Alex Verdugo during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Twins' Bailey Ober pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    3/5

    Twins Red Sox Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Bailey Ober pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon makes the catch on the fly out by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Deversn during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    4/5

    Twins Red Sox Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon makes the catch on the fly out by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Deversn during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    5/5

    Twins Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, scores behind Minnesota Twins' Gary Sanchez on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, right, makes the catch on the pop out by Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach in front of center fielder Enrique Hernandez, center, and left fielder Alex Verdugo during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Minnesota Twins' Bailey Ober pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon makes the catch on the fly out by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Deversn during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN POWTAK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Twins
    Minnesota Twins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Michael Wacha
    Michael Wacha
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trevor Story
    Trevor Story
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox to a 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

It was the second straight day the Red Sox beat the Twins after losing their home opener.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and sacrifice fly for Boston.

The teams close out the four-game series in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game on Monday morning with a scheduled first pitch of 11:10 a.m.

It’ll be the first time since 2019 that the game will be played in conjunction with the running of the Boston Marathon after the contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the marathon was moved to October last year.

Signed to a $140-million, six-year deal as a free agent during spring training after playing six seasons in Colorado, Story had had a two-run single during a six-run eighth inning. Wacha, signed to a one-year, $7-millon deal during the offseason, allowed a single with five strikeouts and two walks.

Matt Straham (1-0) got his first win in a Red Sox uniform by getting four outs.

Bailey Ober (1-1) gave up two unearned runs and four hits in six innings, walking one and striking out three.

Wearing their yellow-and-powder blue city connect uniforms for the second straight day, the Red Sox broke in front 2-0 on sacrifice flies on consecutive pitches by Martinez and Alex Verdugo after Rafael Devers reached when Miguel Sanó booted his grounder for an error and Xander Bogaerts doubled off the Green Monster.

The Twins avoided being shutout for the third time this season when Trevor Larnach had a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Mixing his fastball in the mid-90 mph range with his changeup and cutter, Wacha breezed through the first four hitless innings before Gio Urshela opened the fifth with his hit up-the-middle.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list a day after he left his start in the second inning with a strained hamstring. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he expects him to miss one start. The club activated RHP Cody Stashak (right biceps tendinitis) off the IL to take his spot.

Red Sox: LHP Josh Taylor (back soreness) was expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

THAT WAS A TEST

Wacha got Carlos Correa on a called strikeout with a fastball on the outside corner, capping a 15-pitch at-bat leading off the fourth.

MORE PATRIOTS’ DAY

The Red Sox have been scheduled to play at home on that day, a holiday in Massachusetts and Maine that celebrates Paul Revere’s ride and the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775, every year since 1959. It was canceled due to weather six times, by the players strike in 1995 and pandemic in 2020. Boston is 71-53 all-time on that day.

UP NEXT

RHP Dylan Bundy (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is slated to start for Minnesota on Monday. Lefty Rich Hill (0-0, 6.23) is scheduled for Boston. Bundy worked five shutout innings in his Twins’ debut. The 42-year-old Hill is back with the Red Sox for the third time in his career.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Robinson makes eight 3s, Heat top Hawks 115-91 in Game 1

    Trae Young couldn't make shots. In simplest terms, that's how Game 1 went for Miami and Atlanta. Robinson came off the bench to set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the top-seeded Heat forced Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the eighth-seeded Hawks in the opener of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

  • Mary Lou McDonald: We seek partnership with Unionists for united Ireland

    The leader of Sinn Fein has sought “partnership” with unionists to help realise the party’s objective of achieving a united Ireland. Mary Lou McDonald said unionists must have an “equal part” in building what she described as a new Ireland. Ms McDonald made the comments during an Easter commemoration to mark 106 years since the 1916 Rising.

  • After season with Panthers, Stephon Gilmore ready for ‘clean slate’ with Colts

    He also called his time last season with Carolina “a great opportunity.”

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Hero's welcome for Paralympic silver medallist Liam Hickey at Confederation Building

    Paralympian Liam Hickey — wearing his new para ice hockey silver medal — was greeted with cheers and applause at Confederation Building in St. John's on Thursday. Hickey, a member of the Canadian squad defeated by the rival U.S. team 5-0 in a hard-fought gold medal game at the Beijing Paralympics in March, told the room of supporters and government officials the reception meant a lot to him — as did the encouragement he got while in China. "The support I felt from Newfoundland and Labrador, all

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane