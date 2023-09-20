What Is Wabash National Corporation's (NYSE:WNC) Share Price Doing?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$27.60 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$21.13. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Wabash National's current trading price of US$22.30 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wabash National’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Wabash National Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Wabash National seems to be fairly priced at around 7.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Wabash National today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $24.05, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Wabash National’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Wabash National?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -9.3% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Wabash National. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, WNC appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WNC for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on WNC should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, Wabash National has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

