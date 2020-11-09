Wabash National Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 14% to US$16.21 following its latest third-quarter results. Although revenues of US$352m were in line with analyst expectations, Wabash National surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected (statutory) profit of US$0.07 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analystsforecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Wabash National's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.76b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Wabash National is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.75 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.75b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.69 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Wabash National's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 21% to US$17.50, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Wabash National analyst has a price target of US$23.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Wabash National's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.4% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.2% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% per year. Wabash National is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Wabash National's earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Wabash National going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

