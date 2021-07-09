WA, NT and SA Covid restrictions: update to coronavirus rules for Perth and Peel region, Darwin and South Australia

Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP

The four-day lockdown of Perth and the Peel region in Western Australia lifted on Saturday, 3 July, with additional restrictions lifted on Monday 5 July.

The Northern Territory lifted its snap lockdowns of Darwin and Alice Springs on Friday, 2 July, and further restrictions were eased on Friday 9 July.

South Australia has also lifted its restrictions.

When can I leave my house?

There are no restrictions on leaving your home unless you are self-isolating as a close contact or a returned traveller.

How far can I travel from home?

Travel restrictions have lifted in the Northern Territory and in Perth and the Peel region.

Casual contacts identified in the outbreak are not allowed to leave Perth and Peel until Monday, 12 July.

Can I have people in my home?

Visitors are allowed in Darwin and Alice Springs without any restrictions.

In the Perth and Peel region, there is a 30 person limit on all visitors and all indoor private gatherings, and a 150 person limit on outdoor gatherings.

What are the rules for exercise?

There is no restriction on outdoor exercise.

In the Perth and Peel region, gyms and recreation centres will open with a two square metre capacity rule, with capacity limited to a maximum of 150 people.

Indoor and outdoor fitness classes will return, with masks mandatory except when doing vigorous exercise.

Gyms and other indoor exercise are now back open in Darwin.

What are the rules for wearing face masks?

In the Perth and Peel region, masks are still mandatory at indoor public venues including in the workplace and on public transport.

Masks are not mandatory outdoors only where physical distancing is possible or when undertaking vigorous exercise indoors or outdoors.

If you have been in the Perth or Peel region since 27 June, you will need to wear your mask anywhere in Western Australia.

In Darwin and Alice Springs, you no longer have to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

Can I dine in at a restaurant or cafe?

Restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars in Perth and Peel are allowed to open subject to density restrictions of one person per two square metre, to a maximum of 150 patrons not including service staff.

Are the shops open?

Retail stores in Perth and Peel are now open with a 150-person limit, not including staff, to a maximum density of one person per two square metres.

All retail is open in the NT.

Will sporting matches still go ahead?

In Perth, indoor and outdoor community sport has been allowed to resume, with spectators.

Masks are mandatory for staff and visitors at major stadiums, with a 50% capacity allowed.

What about weddings, funerals and religious services?

In Perth, weddings and funerals are currently restricted to 150 people.

Can I visit hospitals or aged or disability care centres?

In Perth, no visitors to residential aged care or disability facilities except for exceptional circumstances such as essential care, compassionate reasons, end of life and advocacy.

No visitors will be allowed into hospitals except for compassionate reasons, end of life, accompanying a child, supporting a partner giving birth.

Category 2 and 3 elective surgeries will be postponed until Friday, July 9.

Are schools open?

Schools, boarding schools and childcare centres in the Perth and Peel regions will remain open except for the three schools that have been directly impacted as they are a listed exposure site. Mask wearing rules apply.

Universities, Tafes and training colleges reopened on 3 July.

What are the rules in South Australia?

South Australia announced on Monday it was immediately dropping its restrictions, introduced on 29 June in response to the latest Covid outbreak.

The change returns SA to a general density rule of three people to every four square metres. Public gatherings can increase from 150 to 200 people and drinking while standing up and dancing can also return.

SA will also lift its testing requirements for travellers from Victoria but will keep hard border closures in place for Western Australia, Queensland, NSW, the ACT and the Northern Territory.

