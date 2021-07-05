WA lockdown for Perth and Peel ends, NT rules for Darwin and Alice Springs, and coronavirus restrictions for South Australia and Adelaide

Guardian staff
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP</span>
Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP

The four-day lockdown of Perth and the Peel region in Western Australia lifted on Saturday, 3 July. But some form of restrictions will be in place until Monday, 12 July.

The Northern Territory lifted its snap lockdowns of Darwin and Alice Springs at 1pm on Friday, 2 July, although restrictions including wearing masks in public will remain in place for another week.

South Australia has re-introduced some restrictions as a result of concern over new Covid-19 cases.

When can I leave my house?

There are no restrictions on leaving your home unless you are self-isolating as a close contact or a returned traveller.

How far can I travel from home?

Travel restrictions have lifted in the Northern Territory and in Perth and the Peel region.

But people who travel out of Perth and the Peel region will be subject to the same restrictions which will continue to apply over the next few days. Specifically, you must wear a mask, you are not permitted to visit hospitality, entertainment or recreation venues or other public gatherings and can only dine takeaway.

Casual contacts identified in the outbreak are not allowed to leave Perth and Peel until Monday, 12 July.

Can I have people in my home?

Visitors are allowed in Darwin and Alice Springs, but it is capped at 10 people per day.

Perth and the Peel region will have the same rules from 12.01am Saturday, 3 July, to 12.01am Tuesday, 6 July, rising to 30 people between 6 and 12 July.

What are the rules for exercise?

There is no restriction on outdoor exercise.

In the Perth and Peel region, gyms and recreation centres will open with capacity limits in place, to a maximum of 20 people. Group indoor fitness classes are not permitted.

Indoor exercise venues, such as gyms, remain closed in Darwin until 1pm Friday 9 July. Outdoor exercise is unrestricted.

What are the rules for wearing face masks?

People must wear a mask at all times, except in their own home or while doing vigorous exercise. The mask rule will remain in place in Perth until 12.01am Tuesday, 6 July. From 6 July to 12 July, masks will not be mandatory outside, except where physical distancing is impossible, but will still be required indoors.

If you have been in the Perth or Peel region since 27 June, you will need to wear your mask anywhere in Western Australia.

In Darwin and Alice Springs, you will have to wear a face mask in public and while working when it is not possible to practice physical distancing, until Friday 9 July.

Can I dine in at a restaurant or cafe?

Restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars in Perth and Peel are allowed to open subject to density restrictions of one person per square metre, to a maximum of 20 patrons not including service staff. From 6 July, that will increase to a two square metre rule and 150 patron limit.

In Darwin and Alice Springs, patrons must be seated for anything that is not take away – so no standing at bars.

Are the shops open?

Essential retail – supermarkets, hardware stores, pharmacies and petrol stations – remain open.

Other retail in Perth and Peel is now open with a 20-person limit, not including staff, to a maximum density of one person per four square metres, going to one person per two square metres and a maximum of 150 people from 6 July.

All retail is open in the NT.

Will sporting matches still go ahead?

In Perth, outdoor community sport is permitted but spectators are not allowed. Spectators are also not allowed at professional sports games or training.

Indoor community sport is not permitted.

What about weddings, funerals and religious services?

In Perth, weddings and funerals are restricted to 20 people from 3 July to 5 July, then 150 guests from 6 July onward.

Can I visit hospitals or aged or disability care centres?

In Perth, no visitors to residential aged care or disability facilities except for exceptional circumstances such as essential care, compassionate reasons, end of life and advocacy.

No visitors will be allowed into hospitals except for compassionate reasons, end of life, accompanying a child, supporting a partner giving birth.

Category 2 and 3 elective surgeries will be postponed until Friday, July 9.

Are schools open?

Schools, boarding schools and childcare centres in the Perth and Peel regions will remain open except for the three schools that have been directly impacted as they are a listed exposure site. Mask wearing rules apply.

Universities, Tafes and training colleges reopened on 3 July.

What are the rules in South Australia?

As of 12.01am Tuesday 29 June, South Australia has introduced new restrictions for at least one week.

Masks will be mandatory in aged care homes, hospitals, personal care settings, and indoor entertainment venues. They will also be strongly recommended on public transport.

Home gatherings are capped at 10 people “for the foreseeable future”.

Weddings and funerals are capped at 150 people.

Indoor venues will have their capacities reduced to one person per two square metres. Buffets are not allowed for the next week, and singing is also banned.

Food and drink venues will go back to seated service only.

People are recommended to wear masks in public, and be vigilant in checking in at venues using QR codes.

People who cannot physically distance from others at work and can work from home are recommended to work from home.

  • Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.

