WA community in lockdown and suspect in custody after man allegedly shot west of Perth

Photograph: Tony Mcdonough/AAP

A Western Australian community has spent several hours in lockdown and a man has been taken into custody after an alleged shooting on the outer fringes of Perth.

On Saturday morning, WA Police said officers responded to a “firearm incident” in the township of Wooroloo, about 45km from Perth.

Nearby residents were advised to remain indoors with their doors locked.

“A significant police presence is in the area, including several specialist units,” WA police said.

On Saturday morning, a man was taken into custody after police investigations.

The injured man, who police allege was shot, was treated by St John WA and flown to the Royal Perth hospital by a rescue helicopter.

Police continued to search the area to determine whether there were others at large who had been involved in the incident, urging residents to remain indoors and keep their doors locked.

Just before midday local time, residents of the township, home to around 2,600 people, were advised that they could return to normal activity but should “remain vigilant” and report anything suspicious to police.

“Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” a spokesperson said.

“While inquiries are ongoing into the potential involvement of several people, a search of the area has been conducted and there are no longer immediate concerns for public safety.”

The incident comes less than two months after fatal shooting at a grain silo near Kellerberrin, in Western Australia’s wheatbelt region.

The Western Australian police regional commander Rod Wilde said it was believed the alleged gunman had shot his workmate, a man in his 40s from Kellerberrin, before shooting at another car, and eventually shooting himself.

Officers had tried to negotiate with him in farmland about 180km east of Perth after the shooting.