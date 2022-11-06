W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase W.W. Grainger's shares on or after the 10th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.72 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$6.88 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, W.W. Grainger has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $593.64. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether W.W. Grainger's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. W.W. Grainger has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 38% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see W.W. Grainger has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years. W.W. Grainger is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. W.W. Grainger has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has W.W. Grainger got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? W.W. Grainger has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in W.W. Grainger for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for W.W. Grainger and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

