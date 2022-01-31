W.Va. Democrats propose bill to repeal abortion restrictions

·3 min read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill to repeal all abortion restrictions in West Virginia, a move that comes amid efforts in the Republican-led legislature to further restrict access to the procedure.

During a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday, the bill's co-sponsor Del. Danielle Walker, a mother who previously had an abortion, described abortion restrictions as “a barrier to safe, affordable, accessible health care.”

“It is racist. Sit in that uncomfortable moment," said Walker, the only Black woman in the West Virginia Legislature. Walker, who represents Monongalia County, added, "It affects people of color tremendously. It affects our neighbors in rural communities. It affects low-income wage-earning West Virginians, and it upsets me to my core."

House Bill 4382 would repeal the mandatory 24-hour waiting period and counseling for abortion patients; West Virginia’s 20-week abortion ban; restrictions on dilation and evacuation — the most commonly used abortion method in the second trimester of abortion; the “born-alive” bill, which penalizes physicians who don’t provide medical care to a baby born after an abortion attempt; the state's telehealth ban on medication abortion and criminal penalties for abortion.

Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West Virginia — the state's sole facility providing abortions — said the state's current policies are “harmful and discriminatory" and it's time for them to go.

“This is the first time such a momentous bill has been introduced in West Virginia, a bill that removes politicians from the exam room,” she said. "It affirms a pregnant person’s bodily autonomy and recognizes abortion as a normal, common, safe and necessary part of reproductive health care, and that is worth celebrating.”

The bill's chances of advancing in the Republican-dominated Legislature are slim. Conservative lawmakers have already introduced a bill this session to ban abortion after 15 weeks. The proposal is nearly identical to the Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. It would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks except in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality.

Missy Ciccarello, chapter president of the Kanawha and Putnam Counties of West Virginians For Life, attended the news conference holding a sign in the shape of a heart depicting a pregnant mother and her baby. The sign read, “Love Them Both.” Ciccarello said her greatest hope is that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared a nationwide right to abortion.

She said she was motivated to fight to restrict access to abortion after seeing her mother go through a miscarriage when Ciccarello was only 9 years old. Her mother was 20 weeks pregnant at the time. She said her mother didn’t have a choice when she lost her child but other people do.

“We want abortion to be unthinkable in West Virginia, and across the United States,” she said.

Her organization recently raised $200,000 in a month and a half to purchase a vacant lot across the street from the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia. She said that to her, it was a sign that the state's residents want abortion banned.

But Walker said people in West Virginia want and deserve abortion access.

“I will not be quiet because this is what West Virginians want,” she said. "No shame should be allowed here, there or anywhere, but especially in the doctor’s office.”

The bill's lead sponsor, Monongalia County Democratic Del. Evan Hansen said, “enough is enough," of rolling back protections that should be guaranteed by Roe v. Wade.

“There are so many restrictions in state code that people’s constitutional right to abortion is severely restricted,” he said.

Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Canadian snowboarders prepare for Beijing Olympics in different ways

    Mark McMorris is coy when asked if he has any new tricks he'll debut at the Beijing Olympics. The usually engaging snowboarder breaks eye contact, looks around his hotel room. Takes a breath. "Yes," he eventually replies with a smile. Should Canadian fans tune in to watch the big air and slopestyle competitions? A smile quickly comes to McMorris's face this time. "Yes. Definitely." Regina's McMorris, Sebastien Toutant of L'Assomption, Que., Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., and Darcy Sharpe of Comox

  • Troy Terry, Ducks putting together breakthrough season

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry is the epitome of the Anaheim Ducks' rebuilding efforts over the past four years. After slow progress that could often be characterized as one step forward and two steps back, Terry and the Ducks are putting together a breakthrough season. The right wing already has career highs in goals and points with the season just past the halfway point. Terry is sixth in the league with 24 goals and has 40 points in 41 games played. His performance has led to Terry's first

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • AP source: Jags interviewing Bisaccia for coaching vacancy

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be starting their coaching search over. Or, at the very least, they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars were scheduled to interview former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a longtime NFL special teams coordinator wh

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou