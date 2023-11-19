‘S.W.A.T.’ Fans Beg Shemar Moore for Answers After Seeing His Latest Show Update

Shemar Moore just shared some news about his long-running show that has fans wondering about its future.

The S.W.A.T. star, who plays Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, shared a video montage of clips from the show's past six seasons, and announced that viewers who have cable can now tune into WeTV and watch the procedural drama on Sundays. What's more, he disclosed that folks can start watching it sooner than they may think.

"Homies, Fans, N Baby Girls!!!" he wrote on November 10. "#SWAT season 1-6 is coming to @wetv this SUNDAY, NOV 12!!!!! Let’s go!!!! 💥💥💣💣."

While fans were ecstatic about the fact there are more places to watch Shemar on TV, many were commenting about the status of S.W.A.T. season 7, and asking a lot of questions.

"Can @swatcbs move to a new network so they can continue after season 7?" one follower begged. "I am still REALLY pi--ed that CBS is canceling S.W.A.T. after season 7. It just doesn't make sense. Could another network buy it?" someone else asked. "When is there going to be a new season?" another fan wrote.



As folks may remember, S.W.A.T. initially got canceled by CBS back in May shortly before the show's season 6 finale. After fans pushed back on the network and Shemar broke his silence on the unexpected news, CBS turned around and renewed the show for an additional final set of episodes to air during the 2023-2024 TV season.

Despite the announcement, S.W.A.T. went on pause due to the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA going on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) earlier this year. Now that both unions struck deals with the studios, fans finally have the answer as the show announced on Instagram that season 7 will premiere on February 16, 2024.

"Hands in — Season 7 is just a ways away," read the caption on November 13. "Do you copy? #SWAT."

Well, it looks like we'll have Shemar on our screens very soon!

