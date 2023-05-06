‘S.W.A.T.’ to End at CBS With Season 6 Finale

“S.W.A.T” will end its run on CBS after six years with its current season’s finale, the network announced on Friday. The final episode, written by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, airs May 19, 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“For six seasons, the amazing talents of the S.W.A.T. cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

“We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week.”

Also Read:

Why ‘9-1-1’s’ Cancellation at Fox Reflects the Broken Economics of Making Television | Analysis

The Los Angeles-based series starred Shemar Moore as a former Marine turned S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and co-starred Alex Russell as Jim Street, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca, David Lim as Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, and Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle.

In the two-part series finale, which airs May 12 and 19, the team works with the DEA and agent Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton) to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son.

Billy Gierhart directs the show’s final episode.

Also Read:

Every Renewed and Canceled TV Show in 2023