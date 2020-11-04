W&T: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $13.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $72.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.52. A year ago, they were trading at $4.24.

