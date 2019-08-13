W Series race winner Powell set to make IMSA debut in GTD class NSX

W Series race winner Powell to make IMSA debut

W Series race winner Alice Powell will make her IMSA SportsCar Championship debut later this month at Virginia International Raceway with Meyer Shank Racing.

Powell, who won the W Series season finale last weekend at Brands Hatch, will join Katherine Legge behind the wheel of MSR's #57 Acura NSX GT3 run under the 'Heinricher Racing' banner in the GT Daytona class.

It will mark a first foray into top-level sportscar racing for the 26-year-old ex-GP3 racer, as well as her maiden race outing in the United States.

"I am very excited to be joining Heinricher Racing and Meyer Shank Racing for the next round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship," said Powell.

"This is such a successful and well-respected team.

"I am looking forward to working with them and settling into driving the Acura NSX GT3.

"It will be my first time racing in the States and only the second endurance race of my career, so I am very keen to experience VIR."

Powell ended the inaugural W Series campaign third overall behind champion Jamie Chadwick and Beitske Visser, earning a $125,000 share of the prize money.

At VIR, she takes the place that has been occupied for much of the season by Christina Nielsen, who is on duty for the Strakka Racing Mercedes team in the Suzuka 10 Hours on the same weekend.

Legge, who sits eighth in the GTD standings heading to VIR, said: "I'm really looking forward to racing with Alice.

"She is a well-respected driver and just won her latest race.

"We'll all help her get even more comfortable with the Acura NSX so her speed translates to sports car racing.

"And, being a fellow Brit, I'm sure we'll share too many laughs.

"I know we have made a lot of changes to the car for VIR, and last year was a strong race for us so hopefully we can get back into a rhythm next week."

