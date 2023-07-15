A&W root beer and cream soda lawsuit: You may be eligible for some of $15 million settlement

People who bought an A&W root beer or cream soda product with a "Made With Aged Vanilla" label between February 2016 and June 2023 may be eligible for a cut of a $15 million settlement the beverage maker must pay after a court decision.

The rebate results from a class-action lawsuit claiming A&W Concentrate Company and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., which makes the drinks, mislead consumers by labeling products as being "Made With Aged Vanilla" when the vanilla taste is created by using artificial flavoring.

The company has denied these claims in the preliminary settlement, stating that “the labeling of the Products was truthful and non-misleading, and that purchasers did not pay a ‘premium’ for the Products as a result of any misrepresentations.”

Who is eligible to receive money in the A&W class-action settlement?

Anyone who purchased at least one A&W root beer or cream soda product – including diet and zero sugar versions – with the label “Made With Aged Vanilla” on it between Feb. 7, 2016, and June 2, 2023, will be eligible to receive a portion of the settlement.

People do not need to provide proof of purchase to be eligible to receive compensation.

How do I submit a claim for A&W Root Beer or Cream Soda?

Consumers who are eligible for compensation can file their claims at RootBeerAndCreamSodaSettlement.com when the site becomes live. As of July 15, the website was not yet live.

How much will each person get in the A&W settlement?

Those eligible for compensation can expect to receive a cash payment between $5.50 and $25. If you submit a claim but do not have proof of purchase, you will receive a payment of $5.50.

Customers with proof of purchase can receive up to $25.

A&W and Keurig Dr. Pepper agreed to the preliminary settlement of $15 million to pay for customer claims, as well as $5,000 to each of the three named plaintiffs, plus attorney's fees and other costs.

