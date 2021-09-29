Vytalize Health's Explosive 150% Year-Over-Year Growth Continues Into 2022

Vytalize Logo

Vytalize Logo

Vytalize Logo

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vytalize Health, a next-generation provider of value-based healthcare for Medicare beneficiaries, announced today that they have grown their network by 150% for the third year in a row. The company is now partnered with over 500 primary care physicians taking care of 150,000 patients, including 75,000 in at-risk contracts.

Vytalize Health's rapid growth is driven by its unique value proposition to independent primary care physicians. Their model combines independent physician engagement with an employed clinical team, powered by cutting-edge technology and value-based financial incentives. The rapid success is a significant step towards Vytalize's mission, "To accelerate the world's transition to value-based care by taking care of the doctors who take care of us."

"We are taking a systematic approach to transition one of the largest segments of the industry to value-based care," said Faris Ghawi, Founder and CEO of Vytalize Health. "Our goal is to empower primary care physicians by giving them data, resources, and the right value-based incentives to help them drive change. We're excited to welcome another incredible group of practices to Vytalize."

The venture-backed company's all-in-one, vertically integrated solution for value-based care delivery is currently deployed in 14 markets and will be responsible for $2.2 billion in medical spending. The company is experiencing exponential growth in revenue driven by new market penetration, expanded margins due to lower medical loss ratios, and their transition to two-sided risk programs with Medicare.

Vytalize's partnerships with networks, physicians, and independent physician associations have played a significant role in their physician recruitment.

"Vytalize's model makes it seamless for physicians to participate in value-based care arrangements for their Medicare patients," said Scott Dennis, CEO of Mississippi Physicians Care Network.

Story continues

Due to Vytalize's remarkable growth over the past year, they welcomed over 70 new employees in technology, analytics, clinical, and marketing.

About Vytalize Health:

Vytalize Health is powering primary care practices with bold value-based incentives and smart technology. By specializing in Medicare services, Vytalize provides an all-in-one solution that is uniquely efficient and effective. Vytalize's care delivery model transforms the healthcare experience for tens of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries across 14 states by helping them take control of their chronic conditions in collaboration with their doctors. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com or email info@vytalizehealth.com.

Related Images













Image 1: Vytalize Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



