Vyant Bio Announces Participation at the 2022 CDKL5 Forum Hosted by the Loulou Foundation on November 7-8, 2022

Platform and Poster Presentations on Vyant Bio’s Human First Drug Discovery Platform and Progress on CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD)



CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s proprietary central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning to identify novel therapeutic candidates for neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. Today, Vyant Bio announced their participation at the 2022 CDKL5 Forum Hosted by the Loulou Foundation on November 7th and 8th, 2022, in Boston, MA through platform and poster presentations. In addition, Vyant Bio will participate in a CDKL5 deficiency disorder scientific workshop on Monday October 31st from 1-4 pm EDT and will present an industry perspective for the best practices for the use of human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived brain organoids in drug discovery research.

Details for the platform talk and poster presentation include:

Title: High-throughput functional screening to develop novel therapies for CDKL5-deficiency disorder using human iPSC-derived cortical organoids

Authors: Matthew V. Green, Tori Alstat, Huda Ahmed, Kendra Prum, Cassiano Carromeu, Andrew LaCroix, Robert T. Fremeau, Jr.

Session: Molecular and Cellular Function

Session Date / Time: November 7, 11:35 am EDT

ABOUT CDKL5

CDKL5 stands for cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5, a protein whose gene is located on the X chromosome. The CDKL5 gene provides instructions for making a protein that is essential in forming the connections for normal brain development, with mutations causing a deficiency in the protein level. Mutations in the gene are usually spontaneous ‘de novo’ occurrences, rather than inherited. About 90% of patients with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) are girls. CDD patients suffer from seizures that usually begin within the first few months of life, as well as from profound neurodevelopmental delay. Estimates suggest that one in 40,000-60,000 live births develop the disorder, making it difficult to study when compared to common diseases like cancer and heart disease.

ABOUT THE LOULOU FOUNDATION

The Loulou Foundation is a private non-profit organization founded in 2015 to support the development of effective therapeutics and eventual cures for CDD. Through robust grant and directed research programs, the Foundation provides tools and resources to basic and clinical scientists to enable the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for CDD. These programs include support for pre-clinical, translational, and clinical research into basic CDKL5 biology, CDD disease mechanisms, and the proof-of-concept studies for gene therapy and genome modifying therapeutics. Visit www.louloufoundation.org for more information.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company focused on identifying unique biological targets and novel and repurposed therapeutics for treating the debilitating neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders for which there are no current therapies.. Vyant Bio has built a platform of therapeutics seeking to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases, with current programs targeting Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”), and Parkinson’s Disease. The Company’s approach to drug discovery integrates human-derived biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to de-risk candidate selection, with the goal of improving the potential effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Vyant Bio’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift to more efficient methods as the widely used models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the significant time and cost of bringing novel drugs to patients. By combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models, Vyant Bio seeks to leverage its current ability to screen and test therapeutic candidates, and create a unique approach to assimilating data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed CNS therapeutic candidates.

For more information, please visit or follow Vyant Bio at:

Internet: www.vyantbio.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vyant-bio

Twitter: @VyantBio

Forward Looking Statements:

