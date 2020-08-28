VW ID.4 ordering starts immediately following September debut







We'd forgive you for thinking Volkswagen has already shown the world its new ID.4 crossover, especially since production of the new electric car is already underway at VW's Zwickau, Germany, assembly facility. The new electric car, which was slated to debut at the New York Auto show this past Spring, is now scheduled to be unveiled on Sept. 23 instead, and you'll be able to reserve one immediately after showing it.

That's right, VW isn't wasting anytime to start selling ID.4s, even here in the States, where production isn't slated to begin until 2022 -- and that was VW's plan pre-pandemic. Who knows how long it could actually end up being? But, for those eager beavers who absolutely must be first in line for the latest (and maybe greatest?), well, your wait is just about over. Volkswagen announced early Friday that U.S. customers can reserve an ID.4 for a mere $100, starting immediately after its unveiling late next month.

“Our online reservations portal will give those who are ready to make the switch to an EV SUV a place at the front of the line,” said Duncan Movassaghi, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Volkswagen. “We’re excited to share the future of Volkswagen with the ID.4. It’s a compelling, zero direct emissions alternative to the compact SUVs on the market today.”

That $100 gets you a configuration and a position in line. Once production allocation begins, reservation holders will be contacted by dealerships to formalize their orders. Once confirmed, customers will have to put up another $400 toward their deposits to secure a formal order. All 600 or so of the company's U.S. dealers should be able to facilitate an ID.4 purchase, the company says, as the crossover is slated to be a 50-State product.

