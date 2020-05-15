VW Golf Mk8 wagon spied: Now you see it, but no you can't have it



Volkswagen has unveiled the eighth-generation Golf and the new GTI but not the redesigned Golf Variant (or wagon) — these new spy pictures, however, capture the new longroof is all its glory. Bereft of disguise, these pictures give us a clear look. Unfortunately, however, most of us here in the States are not going to get a closer look. Although we currently get the Variant as the Golf SportWagen and the all-wheel-drive Golf Alltrack, VW will not be sending us the new one. Just for confirmation, we asked a VW U.S. spokesman if there was any chance we might see it on our shores. His terse reply: "None."

And that's a shame because as these photos show, the gen-8 Golf wagon is more stylish than any that have gone before. The new face, naturally, is shared with the Golf hatchback and features a slim upper grille, sophisticated matrix-LED headlamps, and a wide lower air intake. Crisp side sculpting is not far off from that of the current car, but check out that sloping roofline. The new Golf wagon trades utility for style with a gently curving roofline and a greenhouse that also displays increased tumblehome. The rear view shows the dramatic taper of the roof, while horizontal taillights emphasize the car's width.

Denied the new Variant, and the regular Golf as well, U.S. Volkswagen fans will have to content themselves with the only eighth-gen models that are set for our market: the new 2022 GTI and the high-performance Golf R.

