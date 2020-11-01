VVS Laxman turns 46: Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir and others pour in wishes for former India batting hero

Former India batting great VVS Laxman celebrates his 46th birthday on Sunday. Known for his flawless batting, Laxman was one of the players of the iconic 'Fab Four' of the Indian cricket team that comprised of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. One of the major turning points in the Hyderabad cricketer's career came when he enthralled the Eden Gardens fans in Kolkata with a knock of 281, while he also enjoyed a record 376-run stand with Rahul Dravid during a Test match against Australia. That turned out to be game-changing as the hosts went onto win by 171 runs.

Laxman remains one of the best batsmen India have produced to have never played in a 50-over Cricket World Cup.

All in all, Laxman has scored 8781 runs in 134 Test matches at an average of 45.97, while he has 2338 runs in 86 ODIs at an average of 30.76.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity wished Laxman on his birthday:

Gautam Gambhir wished him the best of health and happiness

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281! It has been a complete pleasure knowing you! Thanks for all the lovely memories over the years! Wishing you the best of health and happiness always! pic.twitter.com/giffzdKs8v " Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 1, 2020

As always, Virender Sehwag added a bit of humour to his wish

Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy Birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata @VVSLaxman281 . May you find all the love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/kRxeaLNJMP " Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 1, 2020

Former spinner Pragyan Ojha also joined in wishing the 'artist' Laxman.

If playing with the tailenders and winning games for the country is an art... @VVSLaxman281 is the artist. Wishing you a very happy birthday! God bless you Anna 😇 pic.twitter.com/NSLYuboslK " Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 1, 2020

Yuvraj Singh, too, had 'very, very special' wishes for the former batsman who has played county cricket for Lancashire in England.

Very very special wishes for a fine gentleman on the park & in life! Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 🎂 It's been a pleasure playing alongside you & creating memories together! Wishing you happiness and success always! Loads of love and wishes laxi #Legend pic.twitter.com/McZnvW6ban " Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 1, 2020

Suresh Raina also wished the 'true gentleman'.

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281. It's always been an honour to play with a true gentleman like you. Wishing lots of happiness & healthy times ahead.🙌ï¸ï¸ pic.twitter.com/JbhTZKNnCZ " Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 1, 2020

Harbhajan Singh's wishes also followed:

Very very happy birthday to a very very special man @VVSLaxman281 wish you lots of happiness.. #HappyBirthDayVVSLaxman pic.twitter.com/0Onz41brRS " Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 1, 2020

Both the ICC and the BCCI also hailed Laxman, who is in the UAE for the IPL as Sunrisers Hyderabad's mentor.

👕 134 Tests 🏏 8781 runs 💯 17 centuries He was the architect of India's historic come-from-behind victory over Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test, scoring his career-best 281 in the match! Happy birthday, VVS Laxman 🍰 pic.twitter.com/cO5DsSVdFZ " ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2020

🔸 2£2£0£ international games 🔸 1£1£,1£1£9£ runs 🔸 2£3£ centuries Here's wishing @VVSLaxman281 - one of the most graceful batsmen ever to have graced the game - a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 Let's revisit his special knock against West Indies at the Eden Gardens.🎥👇 " BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2020

