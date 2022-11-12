Vuzix Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Disappoint

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$3.43m (up 14% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net loss: US$9.48m (loss widened by 19% from 3Q 2021).

  • US$0.15 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.13 loss in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Vuzix Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 38% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 1.5% decline forecast for the Consumer Durables industry in the US.

Performance of the American Consumer Durables industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Vuzix that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

