Vunani (JSE:VUN) Will Pay A Dividend Of ZAR0.09

Vunani Limited (JSE:VUN) will pay a dividend of ZAR0.09 on the 27th of November. This means the annual payment is 7.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Vunani's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Vunani's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 2.2% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 79% in the next 12 months which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.05 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. Vunani has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Vunani May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Vunani's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.2% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Vunani you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Is Vunani not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

