Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market is Likely to Witness Steady Growth, anticipated to Reach US$ 1607 Million by 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market is exploding, expected to skyrocket from its current US$1035 million value in 2023 to a staggering US$1607 Million by 2033. The healthcare sector has experienced rapid advancements that contribute to this impressive growth rate of 4.5%

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market is currently valued at US$ 1035 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare sector the market is likely to propel to US$1607 Million by 2033.

VVC prevalence has increased due to growing diabetes cases and repeated antibiotic usage among individuals. The market is expected to grow due to an increase in R&D initiatives for precise diagnosis.

The high growth rate can be attributed to the rising disease burden of VVC and increasing testing rates. Positive changes, such as healthcare benefits by the government, increased awareness among consumers, and willingness to avail medical treatments are also expected to drive the growth of the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15875

Rapid increase in the global disease burden, coupled with escalating demand for better treatment options and increasing number of hospital-acquired infections, is also propelling the demand for bacterial vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment.

Furthermore, expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing economies, availability of pharmaceutical drugs, and robust technological advancements in the biopharmaceutical industries are all contributing to significant opportunities for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment over the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • As of 2023, the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market was valued at US$ 1035 Million

  • From 2023 to 2033, the industry is poised to grow at a 4.5% CAGR

  • By 2033, vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 1607 Million

  • By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest share of 43.2% and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period.

  • China is poised to yield a CAGR of 4.2% with respect to vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment in 2033

“Increasing prevalence of VVC cases and technological advancement in healthcare are expected to radically transform the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market in the coming years,” comments an analyst at FMI.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15875

Competitive Landscape

Astellas Pharma Inc., Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Scynexis, Inc., Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A., Pfizer, Inc.,Cadila Pharmaceuticals,Bayer AG., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company are some of the key companies in the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market.

These players are continuously adopting various strategies such as new product launches, facility expansions, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their revenue share and gain a competitive edge in the market. for instance,

  • In October 2022 - Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH announced that the companies have entered into a new technology evaluation agreement for research to generate mRNA-based regenerative medicine programs using direct reprogramming (transdifferentiation)*.

  • In August 2022 – Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will present VIVJOA™ (oteseconazole) capsules in patients with recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) at the 2022 Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology (IDSOG) Annual Meeting. VIVJOA is the first and only FDA-approved medication for RVVC indicated to reduce the incidence of RVVC in females with a history of RVVC who are NOT of reproductive potential

  • In July 2022 – Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced U.S. availability of VIVJOA™ (oteseconazole) capsules, an azole antifungal indicated to reduce the incidence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) in females with a history of RVVC who are NOT of reproductive potential.

Buy Now/Purchase @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15875

Key Segments Covered in the Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market Industry Survey

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market by Drug Class:

  • Clotrimazole

  • Nystatin

  • Fluconazole

  • Ketoconazole

  • Terbinafine

  • Terconazole

  • Others

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market by Route of Administration:

  • Oral Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

  • Intravenous Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

  • Topical Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market by Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacy for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

  • Retail Pharmacy for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

  • Online Pharmacy for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vulvovaginal-candidiasis-treatment-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read Full TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15875

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Management Market Size - The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 3145 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3649.90 Million by registering a CAGR of 1.5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Vaginal and Vulval Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market Growth – The global vaginal and vulval inflammatory diseases treatment market is expected to be worth US$ 2.96 Billion in fiscal year 2023, which rose up from US$ 2.8 Billion in fiscal year 2022

Transfusion Dependent Thalassaemia Management Market Trends – The global Transfusion Dependent Thalassaemia Management Market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 10 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 17.91 Million by registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Ringworm Treatment Market Forecast – The global ringworm treatment market is expected to reach US$ 8.38 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Metagenomics Market Share – As per the recent market research conducted by FMI, the global metagenomics market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The valuation in 2023 is expected to be US$ 202.9 million. By 2033, the market value is expected to be US$ 394.2 million.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Hockey world remembers Gino Odjick: 'Tough guy with a kind heart'

    The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss three or more in a playoff game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers 24-0 after his 0-fer. Maher finally kicked one through the uprights on his fifth try, giving Dallas a 31-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Maher missed five consecutive extra points overall af

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Hubbard's fumble return gives Bengals 24-17 win over Ravens

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by fellow linebacker Logan Wilson. The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and

  • Alonso: Mets on the brink of something extremely special

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso returned to his old high school Saturday for a charity event being held just a long home run away from the residence of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. It was only natural that a question would come up referencing the big-spending Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen, who went on a major shopping spree this offseason. Asked if he had a sense of what it would've been like to play for the demanding Steinbrenner, Alonso said h

  • Blue Jays announce bullpen coach Matt Buschmann stepping down

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will be in search of a new bullpen coach. The team announced Sunday that Matt Buschmann has opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities. Toronto also said it will announce its complete coaching staff in the coming weeks. The 38-year-old Buschmann joined the Blue Jays in 2018 and also served as the director of pitching development since 2020. It was the first coaching gig for the former pitcher. Buschmann played from 2006-2016, with the majority o