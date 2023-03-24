Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker

Segmented by Drug Class (Clotrimazole, Nystatin, Fluconazole, Ketoconazole, Terbinafine, Terconazole, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), By Region and Competition.

The Global Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing development of new antifungal drugs and growing healthcare expenditure across the globe.



Additionally, the growing demand for the best treatment with a low cost, along with the growing geriatric population has significantly increased the demand for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment across different parts of the globe.Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and diabetes across the globe is further expected to increase the demand for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.



Besides, growing awareness of maintaining hygiene and the benefits of using new treatments with lower costs is further expected to support the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market during the forecast period.Furthermore, increasing usage of a broad-spectrum antibiotic such as Fluconazole because of yeast infection is further expected to increase the demand for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment, thereby supporting the market growth.



It is the second most common type of vaginal infection after bacterial vaginal infections, in the United States. An estimated 1.4 million outpatient visits for vaginal candidiasis occur annually.

Growing Prevalence of Vaginal Candidiasis Is Driving the Market Growth

The growing prevalence of acute vulvovaginal candidiasis infection among the population is expected to grow in the vulvovaginal candidiasis market in the future.An increasing number of research to find the prevalence of the VVC or RVVC is also expected to boost segment growth.



For instance, according to the article published in the Lancet Journal, Infectious diseases segment: 2018, globally, approximately 138 million women suffer from recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (relapse of acute vulvovaginal candidiasis, at least three times, within twelve months) and 3,871 per 100,000 women suffer from vulvovaginal candidiasis every year.Rapidly increasing chronic diseases across the globe, along with escalating demand for better treatment options and the increasing number of hospital-acquired infections, are also propelling the demand for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment.



Furthermore, growing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries, rising incidence of obesity and diabetes, growing government funding, and rising initiatives by government and private organizations to spread awareness about the disease and its preventive measures are the factors that will expand the vaginal candidiasis treatment market.



Rising Research & Development Activities Will Drive the Market’s Growth

Increasing research and development on drugs and treatments for vulvovaginal candidiasis is predicted to boost the growth of the global vulvovaginal candidiasis market during the forecast period. In April 2020, Scynexis Inc. revealed the promising results of Phase III trials which were conducted to check the effectiveness of an anti-fungal drug, Ibrexafungerp for treating VVCs. Also, major key players are applying a new drug for treating vaginal infection to the regulatory bodies which will allow them to manufacture new drugs. These factors are expected to drive market growth in the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, SCYNEXIS, Inc. a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies and drugs for fungal infections partnered with Amplify Health, one of the global leaders in contract commercialization organization, to launch Brexafemme (Ibrexafungerp) in the United States.



Market Segmentation

The global vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market can be segmented by drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.Based on drug class, the market can be segmented into Clotrimazole, Nystatin, Fluconazole, Ketoconazole, Terbinafine, Terconazole, and Others.



Based on the route of administration, the market can be differentiated into Oral, Intravenous, and Topical.Based on distribution channels, the market can be grouped into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, United States dominated the global vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market on account of the growing usage of broad-spectrum antibiotics for yeast infection in the country.



Recent Development



In February 2021, the biotech company, Scynexis announced its agreement with the pharmaceutical company, Amplify Health to extend its support for the U.S. commercialization of BrexafemmeTM which is a brand name of Ibrexafungerp for vaginal infections.

In October 2019, the American pharmaceutical company, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals announced its collaboration with the Hungarian pharmaceutical company, Gedeon Richter to manufacture VT-1161 for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis.



Market Players

Astellas Pharma Inc., Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Scynexis, Inc., Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Pfizer, Inc., Pacgen Life Science Corporation, NovaDigm Therapeutics, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market.



