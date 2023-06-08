Vulnerable New Yorkers told to wear masks as north-eastern US states shrouded in smoke

Pedestrians pass the One World Trade Center amidst a smokey haze from wildfires in Canada - Julie Jacobson/AP

Vulnerable New Yorkers have been told to wear masks as the city was shrouded in smoke from wildfires in Canada.

New York City had the worst air pollution in the world on Tuesday after smoke drifted south from the province of Quebec. The air quality was “very unhealthy” according to the US Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality index.

Eric Adams, the mayor of the city, urged New Yorkers to stay indoors if possible, and advised wearing high-quality masks outdoors for at-risk citizens.

In a statement, his office said: “If you are an older adult or have heart or breathing problems and need to be outside, wear a high-quality mask.

“Currently, we are taking precautions, out of an abundance of caution, to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a better sense of future air quality reports.”

A man talks on his phone as he looks through the haze at the George Washington Bridge from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey - Seth Wenig/AP

Later, the air quality registered as second worst in the world behind New Delhi, in India, but still above Doha, the capital of Qatar, Baghdad, in Iraq, and Lahore, in Pakistan. Ten New York state school districts cancelled outdoor activities including sports events.

Baseball team the New York Yankees called off its game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night because of the poor air quality caused by smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The game has been postponed until Thursday.

Meanwhile, northern Quebec’s largest town was being evacuated as firefighters worked to beat back threats from out-of-control blazes.

According to the province’s forest fire prevention agency, more than 150 forest fires were burning, including more than 110 deemed out of control.

The intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the north-eastern US and parts of eastern Canada in a haze, turning the air acrid and the sky yellowish grey.

Traffic goes over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area - Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Smoke from the fires has wafted through north-east US states for weeks, but it has only recently been noticeable in most places.

Hazy conditions and smoke from the wildfires were reported across the Great Lakes region from Cleveland, Ohio, to Buffalo, New York.