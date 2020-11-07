'Vulnerable to prosecution': When Trump leaves White House, presidential 'cloak of immunity' goes away

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has long been the subject and instigator of lawsuits, both before his presidency and while he has been in the White House. That will not change after he leaves.

A number of lawsuits and investigations awaits Trump once he returns to private life. Some could stain his family's reputation. Some could affect his business. And some could damage him personally as the protection provided by the presidency goes away.

Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden after a contentious and prolonged race to win the White House. As of Saturday afternoon, Biden had 290 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to secure the election after flipping several battleground states that Trump won in 2016. In the popular vote, Biden had 74,857,880 votes to Trump's 70,598,535.

"The short answer is that once he leaves the office, his cloak of immunity, actual or implied by (Justice Department guidelines), will disappear," said David Weinstein, a former Florida federal prosecutor.

The Justice Department has a long-standing policy that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted for criminal offenses. Former special counsel Robert Mueller cited the policy when investigators elected not to make a determination on whether Trump obstructed justice during the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

But that immunity is for actions he took while in office, and "it stops there," Weinstein said.

The most significant threats against Trump once he leaves office are brewing in his hometown, New York City.

View photos Once President Trump returns to private life, he faces a number of investigations and lawsuits. More

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and his company's business dealings. New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether Trump and his company committed tax fraud.

"He’s very vulnerable to prosecution," said Jimmy Gurule, a former Justice Department official in the George H.W. Bush administration, referring to Vance's investigation, which is seeking Trump's tax returns and other financial documents. "I think the threat is very real and very substantial."

Aside from the threat of prosecution and the unearthing of tax returns he has long kept private, Trump is facing a litany of other lawsuits that could put his family in an unflattering spotlight and force him to provide DNA evidence to the attorneys of a woman who accused him of rape.

He could also be compelled to testify under oath. During his presidency, his attorneys have repeatedly invoked immunity and executive privilege to keep Trump from having to testify, but neither protections will exist once he returns to private life.

Here's what you need to know about some of the investigations and lawsuits that will follow Trump after he leaves the White House:

The Manhattan criminal inquiry

Vance's office is investigating alleged hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump before he became president. Manhattan prosecutors are also looking into possible criminal activity within the Trump Organization.

Prosecutors are seeking eight years of Trump's taxes and other financial documents as part of the grand jury investigation. Trump, who has called the investigation a "political prosecution," sued to shield his tax records, instigating a protracted legal battle that has reached the Supreme Court.

Battle over tax returns: Supreme Court says President Trump cannot keep tax, financial records from prosecutors

The Supreme Court, in a 7-2 landmark ruling, has rejected claims by Trump's attorneys that he is absolutely immune from criminal investigations while president.