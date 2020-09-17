Vulnerable Kansas bird populations are a canary in a coal mine for climate change

WICHITA — It has been five months since Virginia Soyez died on a Monday in March, but every morning her husband Frank keeps their tradition. He wakes up at 5:30 a.m. — a habit that hasn't left him since his days as a tank mechanic — and sits in a brown recliner across from its now-empty pair in the sun room. He sips weak coffee from a brown and tan ceramic Fort Scott mug decorated with a sprig of wheat and foregoes breakfast altogether, as there's no longer anyone to share it with.

Dancing along the wallpaper’s top trimming are cardinals, Virginia's favorite bird. A wall of windows looks out onto a small backyard with enough room for a birdbath, a red and gold birdhouse on a wooden platform and two double-crook black metal stands that hold four bird feeders.

"My wife always said that if we were going to go to a nursing home, it would have to have a sun room like this so we could sit and watch the birds," Soyez, 86, said.

Vulnerable bird populations

Often referred to as the nation's breadbasket, Kansas once captured the national imagination as the "land of Oz." Now, due to severe global changes in climate, some of the essential symbols that distinguish it from the rest of the country are being threatened: Wheat and other crops struggle to withstand the rising heat; the Flint Hills, which houses most of the last of the nation's tallgrass prairie (less than 4% of the original prairie remains), is vulnerable. And, more than 52 species of birds, including the western meadowlark, the state bird, are at risk of losing their range within the state.

As raging wildfires devastate California and rising tides contribute to coastal flooding, Kansas is not typically at the forefront of the national climate change discussion. While 67% of Kansans agree that climate change is happening, only 52% believe it’s mostly caused by human activity, according to a survey by Yale Climate Change Communications. That puts Kansas below the national average on both beliefs, though signs of a shift are emerging.

"I've noticed a change," said Bill Wentz, a professor of aerospace engineering who teaches sustainable energy at Wichita State University. "College students still want to argue about what’s really happening with climate change, but most people acknowledge that it is happening."

View photos Frank Soyez points to a picture of his wife, who is wearing his helmet from his time in military service. More

Though not professional birders, the Soyezes tracked changes in the bird population from their yard. In her last years, Virginia was increasingly concerned by the dramatic decline they noticed; some of her favorite birds, like the redheaded woodpecker, didn't seem to return as often. Other birds, like the white-winged dove, which was once only seen as far north as Texas, began to visit more regularly as the climate warmed.

The redheaded woodpecker is one of 52 species most vulnerable to Kansas’ spring heat waves, which endanger their young and contribute to the loss of their habitat. A recent study by the National Audubon Society also considered how devastation is exacerbated by urbanization and increased wildfires. In Sedgwick County, where Soyez lives, it is one of four birds at high risk because of climate change, and he rarely sees them. It took a long time to understand why.

According to the American Wind Energy Association, 41% of Kansas’ generated electricity in 2019 was from wind, the second highest percentage in the nation, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 8.2 million metric tons. Renewable energy investment, according to a spokesperson of Gov. Laura Kelly, is both an economic and environmental imperative. The administration has balanced encouraging Kansas’ wind development while still protecting key ecosystems from being developed despite their wind potential, such as the Flint Hills.

