Vulnerable adults left without care in England as staff crisis worsens

Chaminda Jayanetti
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly 9,000 people in England are waiting for home care services according to figures obtained by the Observer, but the true figure is likely to be much higher with the situation having worsened dramatically since last spring.

Home care is provided to elderly or disabled adults in their home to help with essential tasks, such as cooking and personal care.

According to Freedom of Information responses from 96 councils in England, 8,808 people have “unallocated” or unsourced hours of home care, meaning they are not getting the home care they have been assessed as needing. The overall number of unsourced hours rose from 15,905 in April 2021 to 60,664 in December.

People with unsourced care may be going without, but are more likely to be receiving care in a less appropriate setting, such as in hospitals or care homes, or being looked after unpaid by family members.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director, said: “It comes to something when so many paid-for hours of care are not being used, all because there aren’t enough staff to put them into effect. This inevitably means that growing numbers of older and disabled people are going without the care and support they need, and that where unpaid carers are helping their loved ones, they are being forced to do more for longer, unaided and with no chance of a break.

“The prospects for anyone who is waiting for care and on their own, without family or other support, are extremely grim – one has to wonder how some of these people are managing to carry on at all.

“It is tempting for policymakers to place all the blame for the growing care workforce crisis on Covid-19 … but it’s been coming for a long time. Where we are now is what happens when there is no effective workforce planning over many years. It would be hard to exaggerate how worried we are about what’s going to happen to home care this year, and to the millions of older and disabled people who rely on it every day.”

Ellen Fenby,
Ellen Fenby, whose 19-year-old son is severely disabled, has had no support since July. Photograph: Karen Robinson/the Observer

Jane Townson, chief executive of the Homecare Association, said retention and recruitment of care workers is “more difficult than ever”, blaming “inadequate government investment in social care”. Many staff, she said, leave for better paid jobs in sectors such as retail and hospitality.

“We are struggling massively to have any support whatsoever,” Ellen Fenby, whose 19-year-old son is severely disabled, told the Observer. “There’s a lack of staff, there’s a lack of people in the industry, there’s a lack of being able to train people to come in and support us. Since July of last year we have had no support in the home whatsoever.”

Fenby’s son has multiple medical needs including brain damage and internal organ problems. Last summer he had to have a PEG tube fitted, which allows feeding directly into the stomach, after he developed severe problems swallowing.

“He went from a young person eating normally like everybody else does, to all of a sudden not being able to eat by his mouth, everything by his PEG. We were having to do that feeding, we were having to manage the care of the stoma site, the care of his food and making sure his nutrition and hydration was correct. So his care need grew significantly.”

Their local council assessed he needed more care – two hours of home care every eveningfor personal care and his feeding regime. The council increased the funding for Fenby’s son but the family can’t spend it as no provision is available. “It’s sitting there. We’ve been paid the money from the council, and we simply cannot find anybody to be able to actually take those hours,” said Fenby.

“It has been very stressful. Both my husband and I have full-time jobs, we have three other children. Trying to make sure he still has his care needs met while trying to seek other agencies – I’m constantly emailing all the agencies in the area to try and see if there is anybody. There is a massive lack of anybody that is PEG-trained.”

Nor can they spend the money on other forms of care. Her son’s mental health has suffered, his needs have grown and new elements of his disability have emerged.

“We have come to a point where we are a family in crisis, because the need has grown significantly that we are struggling to cope,” Fenby said.

The Department for Health and Social Care did not respond to a request for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86

    Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday through his family. Maynard was the main target for Namath with the New York Jets, though a leg injury made him less effective in the team’s stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. That game established the credibility of the newer league, but Maynard had pro

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Oilers find new way to leave Connor McDavid out to dry

    It's worth questioning the Edmonton Oilers captain after his failed effort to defend the interest in Evander Kane, but this is just another example of the organization failing its superstar.

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Cardinals, Rams to meet in playoffs despite Week 18 losses

    ARIZONA (11-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC BETTING LINE: Rams by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 8-9-0, Los Angeles 8-9-0. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 46-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 30-23 on Dec. 13 in Glendale, Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seattle 38-30; Rams lost to San Francisco 27-24, OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING (11). CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (7), SCO

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76. The German ran way with the season title, compiling 1,703 po

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr