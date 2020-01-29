Vuelta a San Juan: Gaviria wins stage 4

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)

UAE Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria took his second stage victory at this year's Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina on Wednesday, winning stage 4 in a bunch sprint from opening-stage winner Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation), Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan.

Hodeg's Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Remco Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead.

Gaviria got a perfect lead-out from his team, which waited patiently while Bora and Israel Start-Up Nation went a touch too soon. They dropped the Colombian off on the front with 200 metres to go, and he took care of business.

Sagan was lined up perfectly on his wheel but couldn't come past, while Hodeg and Barbier came from further back and chose their own lines to the right, with Barbier going the better of the two, but unable to get past Gaviria.

More to come.