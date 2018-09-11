Vuelta a Espana: Simon Yates tightens grip on red jersey with impressive stage-16 time trial

Simon Yates tightened his grip on the red jersey with an impressive performance in Tuesday’s individual time trial on stage 16.

The Briton finished 13th, 1min 28sec behind the stage winner and time-trial specialist Rohan Dennis, but took seven seconds out of his nearest rival, the Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde, to extend his overall lead in the general classification to 33sec with only four race days to come.

Simon-Yates-0.jpg

Simon Yates during the 32km time trial to Torrelavega ( AFP/Getty Images)

The Colombian climber Nairo Quintana started the day third but lost significant time and slipped below Steven Kruijswijk, the Dutch NL-Jumbo rider, who is now 52sec behind Yates.

Wednesday’s stage 17 is a hilly 157km route from Getxo to Balcon de Bizkaia in the Basque Country, where Yates can expect his lead to come under attack from his main rivals, but he retains a position of strength as he chases his maiden grand tour.