Vuelta a Espana: Nacer Bouhanni wins stage six sprint as compatriot Rudy Molard retains red jersey

France’s Nacer Bouhanni won stage six of the Vuelta a Espana in a reduced bunch in San Javier as Rudy Molard retained the race leader’s red jersey.

Bouhanni (Cofidis) sprinted to victory at the end of the 156km stage from Huercal-Overa ahead of Holland’s Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Italy’s Elia Viviani (QuickStep-Floors).

Molard (Groupama-FDJ) retained the race lead he had assumed on Wednesday by finishing among the pack of 50, but his team-mate Thibaut Pinot, an overall contender, lost one minute 44 seconds to his rivals.

French rider Rudy Molard retained the red jersey (EPA)

Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland remains second, 41 seconds behind, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-hansgrohe) of Germany third, seven seconds further back.

The split was caused by a crash with 25km remaining and crosswinds, leading to a frantic finish with Bouhanni emerging victorious.

A reduced bunch sprint is anticipated on Friday’s 185.7km seventh stage, from Puerto-Lumbreras to Pozo Alcon. PA