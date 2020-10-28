Vuelta a España: Roglic rebounds to win stage 8 on Alto de Moncalvillo

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Podium Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey Celebration Mascot during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7

ALTODEMONCALVILLO SPAIN OCTOBER 28 Start Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 8

ALTODEMONCALVILLO SPAIN OCTOBER 28 Start Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team White Best Young Jersey Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 8

Brief Results
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:07:08
2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13
3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:19
4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25
5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:33
6 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:35
7 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:54
8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:33
10 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:37


General Classification
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 32:31:06
2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13
3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:28
4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:44
5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54
6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:28
7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:35
9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:40
10 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:47