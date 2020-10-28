Vuelta a España: Roglic rebounds to win stage 8 on Alto de Moncalvillo

Image 1 of 25
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:08
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:13
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:19
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:35
|7
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:33
|10
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|32:31:06
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:13
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:28
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:28
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:40
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:47