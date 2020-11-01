Vuelta a España: Hugh Carthy tames fearsome Angliru for stage 12 victory

ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA LAGOS DE SOMIEDO SPAIN OCTOBER 31 Arrival Hugh Carthy of The United Kingdom and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 11 a 170km stage from Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo 1708m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 31 2020 in Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Vuelta Espana 2020 - 75th Edition - 8th stage Logrono - Alto de Moncalvillo 164 km - 28/10/2020 - Hugh Carthy (GBR - EF Pro Cycling) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

ALTODELANGLIRU SPAIN NOVEMBER 01 Nans Peters of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Cameron Wurf of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 12 a 1094km stage from Pola de Laviana to Alto de lAngliru 1560m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 01 2020 in Alto de lAngliru Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

ALTODELANGLIRU SPAIN NOVEMBER 01 Peloton Landscape Mountains Autumn Alto de la Mozqueta 845m during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 12 a 1094km stage from Pola de Laviana to Alto de lAngliru 1560m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 01 2020 in Alto de lAngliru Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

ALTODELANGLIRU SPAIN NOVEMBER 01 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Aliaksandr Riabushenko of Belarus and UAE Team Emirates Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team Andreas Schillinger of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe Cameron Wurf of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Robert Stannard of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Alexander Edmondson of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Anthony Roux of France and Team Groupama FDJ Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Pro Cycling Nans Peters of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland and CCC Team Kobe Goossens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Tosh Van Der Sande of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey PierreLuc Perichon of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Enrico Gasparotto of Switzerland and NTT Pro Cycling Team Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa of Colombia and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Angel Madrazo of Spain and Team Burgos BH Breakaway Landscape during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 12 a 1094km stage from Pola de Laviana to Alto de lAngliru 1560m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 01 2020 in Alto de lAngliru Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

ALTODELANGLIRU SPAIN NOVEMBER 01 Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Anthony Roux of France and Team Groupama FDJ Angel Madrazo of Spain and Team Burgos BH PierreLuc Perichon of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 12 a 1094km stage from Pola de Laviana to Alto de lAngliru 1560m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 01 2020 in Alto de lAngliru Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

ALTODELANGLIRU SPAIN NOVEMBER 01 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team Alexander Edmondson of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Cameron Wurf of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 12 a 1094km stage from Pola de Laviana to Alto de lAngliru 1560m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 01 2020 in Alto de lAngliru Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

ALTODELANGLIRU SPAIN NOVEMBER 01 Start Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Red Leader Jersey Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 12 a 1094km stage from Pola de Laviana to Alto de lAngliru 1560m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 01 2020 in Alto de lAngliru Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

ALTODELANGLIRU SPAIN NOVEMBER 01 Start Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Green Points Jersey Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 12 a 1094km stage from Pola de Laviana to Alto de lAngliru 1560m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 01 2020 in Alto de lAngliru Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

ALTODELANGLIRU SPAIN NOVEMBER 01 Start Jorge Arcas Pena of Spain Imanol Erviti of Spain Nelson Oliveira of Portugal Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Movistar Team Best Team Trophy Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 12 a 1094km stage from Pola de Laviana to Alto de lAngliru 1560m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 01 2020 in Alto de lAngliru Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Cycling: 72nd Tour of Spain 2017 / Stage 20 Landscape / Mountains / Alto de L'Angliru (1560m)/ Corvera de Asturias - Alto de L'Angliru 1560m (117,5km) / La Vuelta / Â© Tim De Waele


Brief results
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 3:08:40
2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16
3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:26
6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
8 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:35
9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling


General classification after stage 12
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 48:29:27
2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10
3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:32
4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:35
5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50