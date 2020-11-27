Vue, Odeon and Cineworld's current reopening plans explained

Photo credit: Getty Images

UK cinemas had just been starting to recover from this year's earlier lockdown, but they have had to close down again due to new measures.

In England, it's been confirmed that once the current lockdown ends on December 3, there will be a return to the three-tier system and in any area placed in tier 3, indoor entertainment venues – including cinemas – will remain closed.

Cinemas will be able open in any other area under tier 1 or tier 2 restrictions, but must close at 11pm. However, screenings which start before 10pm will be allowed to conclude.

In Tier 1, you can go to the cinema with up to five others and they don't have to be from your household or support bubble. In Tier 2, however, you can only go to the cinema with those in your household or support bubble and, again, it's up to five others.

Scotland has a five-tier system which sees cinemas closed in areas under the highest tiers, while Wales eased restrictions on November 9 and cinemas can reopen. Northern Ireland will enter a new two-week circuit breaker lockdown from November 27.

However, the three biggest cinema chains – Cineworld, Vue and Odeon – have all announced plans that apply to their sites across the UK, regardless of the lockdown rules in the various countries.

(Independent cinemas will likely be open or shut depending on the lockdown rules in their respective countries, so the best bet is to contact your local independent cinema for their current plans.)

Here's the current situation with the reopening plans for each of the main cinema chains as of November 27.

ODEON

ODEON has confirmed that almost all of its cinemas are "temporarily closed" and anybody who's pre-booked tickets online will be automatically refunded.

Even though Wales ended its lockdown on November 9, ODEON cinemas will remain closed due to "the current shortage of new film releases". Both Free Guy and Death on the Nile were pushed back from December, but Wonder Woman 1984 has been confirmed for a December 16 release in cinemas.

No reopening date for any ODEON cinema has been confirmed, but hopefully there will be an announcement soon.

Cineworld

Unlike the other major chains, Cineworld closed all of its cinemas in the UK on October 9 following No Time to Die being delayed to 2021.

The company has not announced a reopening date, but it wouldn't be until at least England exits lockdown in early December. Given that they closed before lockdown started though, it's unlikely that they'll reopen then.

In a statement, Cineworld said it was "not a decision we made lightly" and said that they'd "continue to monitor the situation closely", but noted that reopening would depend on "major movie releases" being confirmed.

"We were very proud of the fact that cinemas were open for 2 months and there was not one COVID case resulting from visiting the cinema. We cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was," they added.

"As we have done to date, we will do everything we can to save livelihoods and the company – this is an extremely delicate and tricky balance."

This also applies to all Picturehouse cinemas as Cineworld owns that cinema chain too.

Vue



As with Odeon, Vue has closed all of its cinemas in line with the current lockdown guidelines in the UK.

That includes venues in Scotland despite the fact that the country isn't in lockdown, and as with Odeon, Vue hasn't reopened cinemas in Wales despite the country easing restrictions on November 9.

"We'll be back with the ultimate big screen experience as soon as possible," the company said in a statement, adding that any pre-existing bookings will be automatically refunded if booked online.

Showcase

Showcase Cinemas closed all of its English cinemas due to the lockdown, while its Scottish cinemas were already closed. Anybody with a booking can contact the cinema directly for a refund or swapping to a new date if a screening has been rescheduled.

The company reopened its cinema in Nantgarw, Cardiff on November 9 when the lockdown in Wales ended and from December 2, Showcase Cinema de Lux Southampton, Reading, Liverpool, Peterborough and Showcase Cinema Newham will be reopening.

"We are delighted that after today's announcement we are able to open five locations in areas not classified as tier 3, and we look forward to welcoming back families, households and film fans to these cinemas," said Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow.

"We are of course disappointed that our other cinemas have to remain closed due to the new restrictions in tier 3 areas, but we want to reassure our guests that we will reopen those cinemas as soon as we are able to."

